Impact of COVID-19 on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Market: Implications on Business

Polyphenylene sulfide is a polymer that is organic in nature and mainly consists of the aromatic rings which are linked with sulfides. The synthetic fibers manufactured from polyphenylene sulfide are known to offer high resistance to the thermal and chemical attacks. Polyphenylene sulfide is a crystallized thermoplastic polymer that exhibits characteristics such as excellent chemical resistance, high heat deflection temperature, flame retardance and outstanding dimensional stability. Polyphenylene sulfide is also known for its continuous service temperature which mainly ranges from 1800C to 2400C. Polyphenylene sulfide mainly finds applications in the automobiles, electrical and electronics, household and industrial appliances among others.

The growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the polyphenylene sulfide market. China is the largest consumer of polyphenylene sulfide owing to the growing electrical and automobile industry. Polyphenylene sulfide is widely used in manufacturing under-the-hood of the automobiles especially owing to its high temperature resistance characteristics. The polymer also exhibits high fuel and flame resistance which further makes it a perfect choice for manufacturing various automobile parts.

Polyphenylene sulfide used in the industry can be of two types, virgin and recycled. The recycled polyphenylene sulfide is cheaper as compared to the virgin polyphenylene sulfide; however, it comes with inferior properties and higher impurities. Though, the use of recycled polyphenylene sulfide proves beneficial to product manufacturers in terms of cost savings, the growing environmental regulations on its use would certainly result in the growing demand for virgin polyphenylene sulfide.

Moreover, end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, filter bag and other special product markets prefer virgin polyphenylene sulfide if it is obtained at a reasonable cost with minimum environmental risks. Furthermore, considering the polyphenylene sulfide price decline in the recent years, the industry would continue to shift its preference towards virgin polyphenylene sulfide.

Some of the key participants in the market include Lumena, FORTRAN, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Celanese Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Bayer AG, SK Chemicals, Polyplastics, Toray Industries, Lumena, Zhejiang NHU and Haohua Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. among others.

