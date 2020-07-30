Impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Interface Materials Market Market: Implications on Business

The global thermal interface materials market is anticipated to grow at a heathy rate, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competitive landscape of the global thermal interface materials market boasts of a highly competitive nature. Market players are involved in continuous research and development activities. This is expected to spur rivalry among existing vendors in the thermal interface materials market in forthcoming years.

Established vendors in the thermal interface materials market are seen focusing on offering an innovative product portfolio in order to retain theirs supremacy in the industry. New entrants trying to enter the market are investing in several organic and inorganic strategies to gain traction in the global thermal interface materials market. Development and launch of new products is a key strategy leveraged by both established and novel vendors in the global thermal interface materials market. Expansions to new, unexplored regions, as well as product portfolio expansion in terms of new industrial applications, are a popular scheme adopted by market vendors.

The global market for thermal interface products was dominated in Asia Pacific in 2017. This can be attributed mainly to high demands in the region, mainly in China and India, for such products, particularly computers, electronics and telecommunication. The increased use of thermal-interface components from metals is expected to provide the market for thermal interface products with profitable development possibilities in the next few years. The benefit of superior heat conductivity is metal-based heat interface materials, fueling the growth of this segment.

Transport vehicle electrification has been mainly due to advances in fuel cell and battery technologies as well as advances in power train technologies. The electrical and electronic equipment used in these cars is temperature sensitive and can become damaged or significantly degraded if operated above their design boundaries at temperatures. Thus, for these appliances heat flow is essential. This drives demand for automotive heat interface components.

