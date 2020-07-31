Impact of COVID-19 on Off Grid Remote Sensing Power System Market : Implications on Business

The global off grid power systems for remote sensing market is growing alongside advancements in the renewable energy sector. The presence of offshore wind and solar farms has played an integral role in the growth of the global market. There is a recurring need for developing plush renewable energy bases across the world. The viability of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power plants has given a thrust to market growth. The complex nature of such plants necessitates the presence of remote sensing technologies.

The wind energy sector has attracted substantial investments from national and international entities. The viability of offshore power grids has led several governments to capitalise on their renewable energy sector. Regions with multiple ports have especially shown a sense of accountability in developing a robust sector for renewable energy generation. This factor has also created fresh opportunities for growth within the global off grid power systems for remote sensing market.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global off grid power systems for remote sensing market to rise at a CAGR of 7.35% during 2016–2024. This market is expected to reach worth of US$2,105.95 mn by 2024-end; it stood at US$1,193.85 mn in 2016.

The oil and gas industry has managed its oil and gas exploration operations with a complex network of sensing technologies. Advancements in the oil and gas industry have played an integral role in the growth of the global off-grid power systems for remote sensors market. Moreover, increasing use of light detection and ranging systems and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems has also generated fresh opportunities for growth across the global off-grid power systems for remote sensors market. Use of monitoring devices is an inherent part of the renewable energy sector. Furthermore, the oil and gas industry also deploys monitoring and control technologies to get a pinpoint view of its operations.

Technology Type

Battery Backup

Fuel Cells

Others

End User

Oil & gas

Wind

Others

