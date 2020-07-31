Impact of COVID-19 on Micro Irrigation Systems Market : Implications on Business

Irrigation systems are the life and blood of farmlands, and this is a key consideration for vendors within the micro irrigation systems market. However, agriculturists are faced with the challenge of optimizing water-usage without compromising on the health of crops. Hence, the use of micro irrigation systems is expected to gather momentum in the years to follow. Automation technologies have been a source of erudition for agriculturists who are now vouching for smarter and more efficient models. Micro irrigation systems have replaced flow irrigation systems across several prosperous countries.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=485

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global micro irrigation systems market would expand at a starry CAGR of 15.3% over the period between 2017 and 2023. The global value of the micro irrigation systems market is expected to reach an unprecedented value by the end of the forecast period. Integration of automated systems with the agricultural sector has played a vital role propelling market demand.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=485

Several micro irrigation projects including Bagalkot’s Ramthal Marol Drip Irrigation project have lined the global landscape. Leading vendors are expected to capitalise on the humongous investments made toward such projects. Moreover, acquisition of Netafim Ltd, the Israelian micro irrigation system company, by the Mexico-based Mexichem has emerged as a key market development. This strategy shall continue to inspire other acquisitions across the global micro irrigation market.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

By Product Type

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Traditional Sprinklers Center Pivot Sprinklers Lateral Move Sprinklers

Drip Irrigation Systems

By Component

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Tubing Pumping Unit Fittings & Sprinkler Heads Couplers Others (Span, Towers etc.)



About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.