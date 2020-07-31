Impact of COVID-19 on Ferroalloy Market : Implications on Business

This allows businesses to retain their existing customers and acquire new ones. The TMR report suggest that global ferroalloys market is dominated by organizations such as ArcelorMittal, OM Holdings LTD, Sakura Ferroalloys, Pertama Ferroalloys, Tata Steel, NikoPol Ferroalloy Plant, Gulf Ferroalloys Company, BAFA Bahrain, Brahm Group, and China Minmetals Corporation. Some other prominent player of the market are, Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd., Ferroalloy Corporation Limited, MORTEX Group, Vale S.A., Georgian American Alloys, SAIL, and OFZ S.A.

TMR report offers an in-depth analysis of global ferroalloys market. It also provides its expert review on various facets, drivers, segments, challenges and opportunities that businesses can leverage in the market. According to the report, the global ferroalloys market is expected to grow substantially with a CAGR of 5.9% in forecast period of 2017 to 2025. In terms of revenue the ferroalloys market shall rise from US$112.8 mn in 2016 to US$188.7 mn by the end of 2025.

TMR report segments the global ferroalloys market into two segments, noble and bulk. Out of the two, bulk ferroalloys segment shall dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth shall be the result of rising demands of bulk ferroalloys in various industries like steel and cast iron manufacturing. Also since noble ferroalloys are expensive to produce since they are made by combining rare metals with other metals, hence businesses seek a better profit in bulk ferroalloys segment. This in result shall help the bulk ferroalloys segment to dominate global ferroalloys market in the forecast period.

The global ferroalloys market is segmented into:

Type

Bulk Alloys Ferrosilicon Ferromanganese Ferrochromium Others



Noble Alloys Ferromolybdenum Ferronickel Ferrotungsten Ferrovanadium Ferrotitanium Others



Application Steel Superalloys and Alloys Wire Production Welding Electrodes Others



