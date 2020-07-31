Impact of COVID-19 on Technical Textiles Market : Implications on Business

The market for technical textiles has been consistently gaining traction from its diverse application areas such as sports, aerospace, automotive, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. According to the projections of a business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global technical textiles market will be worth US$160.38 billion by the end of 2018, with the demand incrementing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2012 to 2018.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1255

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1255

The analyst of the TMR report has highlighted a predominantly fragmented scenario in the technical textiles market, with the global shares distributed among a large number of regional and International players. As the entry barriers are fairly low and raw materials easily available, regional and domestic players are able to compete forcefully with the major players. Consumers often opt for low cost products that are provided by locally positioned players. That being said, there is strong meat to fed-out of for the players who have technologically advanced products. These players invest on research and development of next generation innovation and hold premier positions. Some of the these players are Ahlstrom Corporation, DuPont, Berry Plastics, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., TWE Group, and Fiberweb PLC.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

Key Segments of the Global Technical Textiles Market

Technical textiles market: Technology analysis Thermo-forming Three Dimensional Weaving Three Dimensional Knitting Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates) Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) Others

Technical textiles market: End user analysis Mobiltech Indutech Sportech Buildtech Hometech Clothtech Meditech Agrotech Protech Packtech Others (Oekotech and Geotech)



About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.