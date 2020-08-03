Impact of COVID-19 on Triboelectric Nano-generator Market : Implications on Business

Triboelectric Nano-generator Market: Introduction

A triboelectric nano-generator is an electric generator that converts kinetic energy generated from vibration into electric energy. A triboelectric nano-generator has two important components i.e. a transducer and a resonator. The transducer converts vibration energy into electric energy and the resonator amplifies the source of vibration.

The triboelectric nano-generator generates electricity from various sources of vibration including motion of human, machine, automobile, etc. The electricity generated can be used to power small electronic divides, wearable devices, and other power electronics.

Key Drivers and Restrains of Global Triboelectric Nano-generator Market

The threat of global warming and energy crises is a key driver of the global triboelectric nano-generator market. High use of fossil fuel for energy production has raised environmental issues such as global warming. Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations on the use of fossil fuel. As a result, companies are focusing on renewable and green energy sources. Thus, rising global warming and energy crises are expected to drive the global triboelectric nano-generator market during the forecast period.

Global Triboelectric Nano-generator Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global triboelectric nano-generator market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

The triboelectric nano-generator market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in the consumer preference for consumer electronics devices, primarily in developing nations including India and China. Furthermore, improved living standards, strong economic growth, and increase in the disposable income are likely to fuel the demand for consumer electronics in the region in the near future.

Global Triboelectric Nano-generator Market, by Type

Liquid Metal Based

Organic Thin Film Based

Global Triboelectric Nano-generator Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

