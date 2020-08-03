Impact of COVID-19 on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market : Implications on Business

Key Highlights

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ the global autoclaved aerated concrete market was valued at around US$ 11.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 22.8 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 7% between 2019 and 2027.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) or autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), is a lightweight precast building material whose adoption has been on the rise recently.

AAC has a porous structure. It contains pockets of trapped air, which make it lighter than other building materials. The material can be employed for internal as well as external construction, due to its high thermal insulation and ease of installation. AAC is used as an eco-friendly green building material in residential, commercial, and other types of construction. It is manufactured using fly ash, which is an unavoidable waste of thermal power plants and is available in abundance.

Europe is the Largest Consumer and Producer of AAC

Demand for AAC is high in Europe, followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. AAC products have been in use in Europe for more than 70 years. Europe dominated the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 34% share of the global market in 2018. This is due to the presence of local AAC manufacturing facilities across Europe, with countries such as Poland, Russia, Germany, and the U.K. dominating the market in the region. The autoclaved aerated concrete market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Enhancement of Production Capabilities by Key Players

Key players profiled in the report of the autoclaved aerated concrete market include Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Bulidmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, and UAL Industries Ltd.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Product

Block

Wall Panel

Floor Panel

Roof Panel

Cladding Panel

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: End-use

Residential

Commercial

Others

