Impact of COVID-19 on Base Oil Market : Implications on Business

The global base oil market was valued at ~US$ 34 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period. Among grades, the Group I segment accounted for a major share of the global base oil market in 2019. However, the demand for Group I base oil is likely to decline during the forecast period, owing to their replacement by Group II and Group III base oils. Group II base oils are capable of substituting Group I base oils in several industrial applications at minimal additional costs. Among applications, the automotive fluids segment held a significant share of the global base oil market in 2019. Asia Pacific is estimated to offer immense growth potential to the base oil market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific a Highly Lucrative Region of Base Oil Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global base oil market in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in China, India, and Indonesia is boosting the demand for base oil in industrial applications such as process oils, hydraulic oils, metalworking fluids, and white oils. This drives the base oil market in the region. Most companies across the globe are shifting their manufacturing bases toward India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, primarily due to availability of inexpensive labor and raw materials and supportive government regulations.

Base Oil Market: Key Developments

In June 2019, Nynas AB launched process oils for use in low-temperature ink production and silicone fluid substitution. By introducing NYFLEX 2120B, a hydro-treated naphthenic oil with extremely low viscosity, the company offered a process oil ideal for use as a printing ink distillate in heat-set formulations as well as a reliable and cost-efficient alternative for traditional silicone fluids. In March 2018, Nynas AB launched a new product called NYNAS T 600, which is a highly refined naphthenic oil having viscosity of approximately 600 CST at 40°C. NYNAS T 600 is suitable for use in several industrial lubricant formulations such as gear oils, metal rolling, and metal forming.

Competition Landscape of Base Oil Market

The global base oil market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players. High capital investment for facilities, equipment, and technologies and strong market position of established players pose barriers to the entry of new players in the global base oil market. Key players operating in the global base oil market are PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Nynas AB, S-OIL CORPORATION, Refinery (India) Limited, Repsol, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, SAC Petrobras S.A., Apar Industries Ltd., Gulf Petrochem FZC, Resolute Oil, LLC, and UniSource Energy, Inc.

