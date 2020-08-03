Impact of COVID-19 on Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market : Implications on Business

Whey, a by-product of the cheese manufacturing sector, is a rich source of protein. It also contains milk fat, but in minimal quantities. This whey collected thus contains a higher amount of water. To remove the excess water, the whey is concentrated and demineralized. Following this, it is spray-dried so as to obtain flowing powder. Whey protein can be of any one the three types: whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey protein hydrolysate.

The appearance of demineralized whey powder is yellowish and it is a free-flowing powder, which tastes like milk. It doesn’t have a discernible foreign odor. During the process of manufacturing cheese, numerous salts are added to milk. This makes whey a rich source of potassium, calcium, and phosphorous. However, the presence of these minerals makes whey unsuitable for use in infant food. As a result of this, infant and baby food formulas with demineralized whey are in demand. The production of demineralized whey powder entails the use of pasteurized and fresh whey, which is directly collected during cheese production.

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market: Segmentation

The market for demineralized whey powder ingredients can be segmented based on application and region. The demineralized whey powder ingredient market can further be segmented basis application into: Infant formula, confectionery, bakery, beverages, dairy, and others (feed).

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market: Drivers

The rising population across the globe and the high demand for a protein-rich diet is helping the demand grow for demineralized whey powder ingredients. This trend is expected to remain steady in the feed and food industry over the report’s forecast period. With harmful minerals separated from whey, it can find use in the development of special foods. Health-aware consumers need products that are both dense in nutrition but low in calories. This is a trend that companies in the demineralized whey powder ingredients market will have to focus on. The use of demineralized whey powder in food fortification is expected to rise substantially.

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market: Key Players

Companies that are at the forefront of the global demineralized whey powder ingredients market are: Dairygold Food Ingredients, Eurosérum, Senel (Holding) B.V., Kaskat Dairy, Dairy Crest, Van Lee Melkprodukten Barneveld BV, SPX Corporation, and Valio Ltd. The companies, in a bid to stay competitive, are either focusing on partnerships or on expanding their product portfolio. A case in point would be the July 2014 partnership between Dairy Crest and Fonterra for the sale of demineralized whey powder meant for use in infant food.

