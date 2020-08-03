Impact of COVID-19 on Precipitated Silica Market : Implications on Business

The automotive sector across the world, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, has experienced considerable growth over the past few years. Although the sales of automotive vehicles are likely to oscillate in North America and Europe, owing to the evolving market landscape and stringent environment safety guidelines, the precipitated silica market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide fertile grounds for expansion of the automotive sector. The growth of the automotive sector across the world is projected to provide an impetus for growth of the precipitated silica market, as the demand continues to move in the upward trajectory.

The consistent demand for precipitated silica from the rubber industry to manufacture silicone rubber, industrial rubber, footwear, etc., is a leading factor that is likely to propel the precipitated silica market. While market players are expected to tap into opportunities in the different end-use sectors, mergers & acquisitions, along with optimizing the production chain are anticipated to remain the primary focus for market participants. Due to continual pressure by regulatory bodies to enhance environmental safety, the demand for green tires is growing at a noteworthy pace, which in turn is expected to accelerate the market in the upcoming years. At the back of these factors, the global precipitated silica market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2027.

Precipitated Silica Market: Overview

Precipitated silica is an amorphous form of silica, which is produced by precipitation of silicon dioxide, commonly known as silica (SiO 2 ). Feedstock used in the manufacturing of precipitated silica includes hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, silica sand, and sodium silicate. Precipitated silica is used as an additive in various industries such as personal care, rubber, food & feed, and paints & coatings.

Highly Competitive Precipitated Silica Market

The global precipitated silica market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of players operating at domestic as well as international levels

Key players operating in the global precipitated silica market are Oryzasil Silicas Naturais Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd Agile Nobel, Inc Tata Chemicals Ltd. Oriental Silicas Corporation Brisil Solvay S.A. PPG Industries W. R. Grace & Co. Evonik Industries AG



