Impact of COVID-19 on Polyethylene Wax Market : Implications on Business

Key Highlights:

In terms of value, the global polyethylene wax market was stood around US$ 300 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than to 3.0% from 2019 to 2027

in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than to from to In terms of application, plastic additives & lubricants segment held a major share of the market in 2018 owing to the wide application of plastics in various end-use industries where plastic additives such as plasticizers, flame retardants, antioxidants are widely used in making plastics for various application

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5111

Presence of Substitutes and Volatility of Raw Material Prices May Hamper the Overall Demand for Polyethylene Wax

Fischer-Tropsch (FT) waxes, also known as gas-to-liquid (GTL) waxes, are an attractive alternative to polyethylene waxes for numerous applications including printing inks, paints and varnishes, hot melt adhesives, textiles, and polishes. This provides superior performance in a variety of applications. In addition, FT waxes are virtually odorless, making them ideal for use in applications requiring the addition of color or fragrance such as candles, printing inks, packaging, fiberboard, and plastic processing.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=5111

Asia Pacific Expected to be Highly Lucrative Region of Global Polyethylene Wax Market

In terms of volume and value, Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 30% of the global polyethylene wax market in 2018 across the globe. Rising demand for polyethylene wax in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market coupled with burgeoning coatings industry is driving the growth of polyethylene wax in the region. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

of the global polyethylene wax market in across the globe. Rising demand for polyethylene wax in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market coupled with burgeoning coatings industry is driving the growth of polyethylene wax in the region. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period to Apart from Asia Pacific, Europe is expected to grow at moderate rate compared to other region. Europe is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 3.0% between 2019 and 2027.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Chemicals) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethylene-propylene-diene-monomer-epdm-market-to-reach-us-6-2-bn-by-2027-shift-towards-bio-based-materials-to-drive-market-growth-tmr-301001833.html

Global Polyethylene Wax Market: Competition Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global polyethylene wax market include WIWAX, SCG Chemicals Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals America Inc., and The International Group Inc. The report segments the global polyethylene wax market as follows:

Global Polyethylene Wax Market: Application

Candles

Packaging

Wood & Firelogs

Plastics Additives & Lubricants

Rubber

Polyethylene Wax & Coatings

Cosmetics

Other Applications

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.