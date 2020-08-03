Impact of COVID-19 on Aerosol Market : Implications on Business

Global Aerosol Market: Snapshot

Aerosols have been used in a range of household, personal, and commercial products, such as in paints, medical, adhesive, and automotive. They can be understood as part of multiphase systems of solid (such as fumes or dusts) or liquid (example is mists) particulates that are suspended in gases typically air. Over the past few years, chemical companies have been striving hard to develop novel formulations for aerosol. Such initiatives are bellwether for new prospects in the aerosol market.

Personal care is the largest application segment of aerosols globally, followed by household application segment. Increasing disposable income along with rising standard of living is fueling the usage of personal care and household products for better living. Increasing demand for household and personal care products is expected to have a positive impact on the aerosols market. Furthermore, another application area of aerosol as spray paints in construction and automobile industry. Moreover, asthma inhalers are one of the application areas for aerosols, but the presence of fluorocarbons named hydrofluoroalkanes (HFA) is expected to restrain the demand.

Europe dominated the aerosols market in 2014 in terms of volume followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Growing demand for personal care products is expected to contribute in the growing popularity of aerosols in UK, Germany, Spain and France across Europe. U.S. is leading the aerosols market in North America. Furthermore, Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for aerosols. Lenient regulatory scenario coupled with growing demand for personal and household products are driving the market for aerosols across Asia Pacific. Growing consciousness towards personal care and hygiene, aerosol market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period in China and India.

Some of the major players of aerosol market invest in research and development for better product quality. Furthermore, manufacturers focus on innovation and products development in the household and personal care product segments. Some of the key players operating in the aerosol market are Proctor & Gamble, Unilever PLC, Henkel AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Thymes, LLC, Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd. and AkzoNobel N.V. among others. Mergers and acquisitions are also one of the business strategies of major companies in order to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

