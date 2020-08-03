Impact of COVID-19 on Ultrathin and Superlight Solar Cells Market : Implications on Business

Global Ultrathin and Superlight Solar Cells Market

Solar power is already a major part of the global renewable energy mix. The low production cost of solar energy, the abundant availability of solar power across the world, and the ease of use of solar power generation systems have led to the widespread usage of solar energy for both residential and nonresidential uses. Several countries in developed as well as developing regions have encouraged the widespread utilization of solar power to ease the pressure on the countries’ main power grids. Tax incentives and government entry into the field of renewable power have become commonplace all over the world, as solar photovoltaic has become a major energy source in many regions.The firm foothold already established by the solar power sector in the overall energy generation field will massively help the development of ultrathin and superlight solar cells in the coming years.

Global Ultrathin and Superlight Solar Cells Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recently, scientists at MIT developed a solar cell literally thinner than human hair. Such ultrathin and superlight solar cells – it only weighs around 3.6 g/square meter – are the order of the day, and the proof of concept developed by MIT researchers will help drive the global ultrathin and superlight solar cells market massively. While the actual model developed by MIT scientists is too small and lightweight for practical use, since it would be blown away by the slightest of breezes, the field of ultrathin and superlight solar cells is just getting started. The application of ultrathin and superlight solar cells includes, but is not limited to, space travel and high-altitude balloons, where the weight-to-output ratio of energy systems can be a deciding factor. Such solar cells could even become part of apparel and wearable devices without the customer ever realizing it, potentially completely transforming the wearable electronics industry.

The wide-ranging potential application spectrum of ultrathin and superlight solar cells will be a major driver for the global market, since R&D in the field has been allowed to go on unhindered in many regions. The high weight-to-output ratio of ultrathin and superlight solar cells – MIT’s design delivers 400 times more energy per weight than conventional silicon-based solar cells – means that widespread usage of the cells is beneficial for alleviating the rising dependence on fossil fuels, which has helped the market garner government support.

