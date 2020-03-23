This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Proximity Sensors Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Proximity Sensors Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The proximity sensors market is expected to register decent growth in the North American region on account of growing applicability in the industrial and automotive sector. The market is also witnessing significant product developments in consumer electronics which incorporate these sensors. Rising per capita income and increasing automation trends would create a favorable market landscape for the major players in the coming years.

Within the Proximity Sensors market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Proximity Sensors market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Delta Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Riko Opto-electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Sick AG, STMicroelectronics

The proximity sensors market is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the forecast period owing to key drivers such as rapid developments in industrial automation and increasing demand for non-contact sensing technology. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of cheaper substitutes are expected to hinder the growth of the proximity sensors market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing adoption in the automobile industry is expected to offer significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The global proximity sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, and ultrasonic. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, and others.

Proximity Sensors Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

