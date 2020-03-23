This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Weapon Mounts Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Weapon Mounts Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

A weapon mount is an assembly that is used to hold a weapon; it may be static mounts and non-static mounts. Advancement in the technology and the increasing investment in the automatic weapon are driving the growth of the weapon mounts market. Moreover, rising demand for an automatic operated weapon for enhancement of soldier capabilities is further triggering the growth of the weapon mounts market.

Within the Weapon Mounts market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Weapon Mounts market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: AEI Systems Ltd, CRSystems, Inc., Engine Engineering Company, FN Herstal, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Istec Services Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Military Systems Group, Inc., Rheinmetall AG, TMIL-systems (LEPPO Systems International LTD)

The increasing demand for highly technological weapons coupled with the growing procurements and modernization program by the military are some of the factors that are booming the growth of the weapon mounts market. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on defense, coupled with the surge in demand for automatic weapons, is driving the growth of the weapon mounts market. Increase procurement of rotorcraft, machine guns, and armored vehicles by the military across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the weapon mounts market.

The global weapon mounts market is segmented on the basis of mount type, platform, mode of operation. On the basis mount type the market is segmented as static mount, non-static mount. On the basis platform the market is segmented as ground, naval, airborne. On the basis mode of operation the market is segmented as manned, remotely operated.

Weapon Mounts Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

