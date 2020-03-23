Big data analytics is the process of examining large set of data or varied set of data for uncovering useful information, which can help organizations make informed business decisions. In addition, it analyzes business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of old business performance data to obtain conclusive insights for business planning. Furthermore, big data analytics helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization. In addition, demand for cloud-based big data analytics is increasing among small- and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.

Increase in adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based big data and business analytics software among the small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The global big data and business analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, analytics tools, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per analytics tools, it is segmented into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per industry vertical, it is divided into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utility, transportation, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Big Data and Business Analytics market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Big Data and Business Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Industry Vertical of Big Data and Business Analytics covered in this report are:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utility

Transportation

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Education

Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Spatial Analytics

Workforce Analytics

Risk & Credit Analytics

Transportation Analytics

For more clarity on the real potential of the Big Data and Business Analytics market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Big Data and Business Analytics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Big Data and Business Analytics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Big Data and Business Analytics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Big Data and Business Analytics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

