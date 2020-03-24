The report on Textured Soy Protein Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Textured Soy Protein Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

The textured soy protein, also known as, textured vegetable protein are a rich source of protein with little to no fat content and no cholesterol. Textured soy proteins are generally made from soy flour derived from de-fatted soybean flakes. The ground flour is then extruded using water, heat, and pressure and finally cut and baked to add texture. TSP can also be made from soy protein concentrates or soy protein isolate. TSP is available in the form of chunks, slices, flakes, crumbles, and bits. TSP is 50% protein and an inexpensive source of dietary fiber and isoflavones. It is an ideal alternative for meat and dairy products as well. It is rich in healthy high quality protein and contains amino acids essential for growth. Soy protein may help reduce the risks for heart-diseases by increasing the flexibility of blood vessels by lowering blood cholesterol.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bremil Group

Cargill, Incorporated.

Crown Soya Protein Group

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Dutch Protein & Services B.V.

HungYang Foods, Co, Ltd

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co.,ltd.

Victoria Group A.D.

Wilmar International Ltd

The global textured soy protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as non-GMO, conventional, organic, and others. The market on the basis of the form, is classified as soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereals & snacks, animal feed, and others.

