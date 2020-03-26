In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

Leading Key Market Players:- Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo, LLC.



It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-flight Entertainment in United States, Europe and China.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to dominate the in-flight entertainment market during the forecast period. The narrow-body aircraft captures a significant share of the in-flight entertainment type market and is growing continuously due to the increase in the operation of narrow-body aircraft. Also, with the rapid increase in air passengers across the globe, traveling to short and medium haul routes is generating substantial demand for both narrow-body aircraft and entertainment services.

The report analyzes factors affecting In-flight Entertainment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the In-flight Entertainment Market in these regions.

GLOBAL IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Product Type

In-Flight Entertainment Hardware

In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication

In-Flight Entertainment Content

Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



