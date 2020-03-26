Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Introduction

Network connectivity is the lifeline of any business enterprise as the adoption of data centres is on the rise. Fibre channel adapter is a hardware component implemented in fibre channel technology used majorly in storage area networks in commercial data centres. A fibre channel adapter uses the peripheral component interconnect slots on the server to a storage area network (SAN) that provides connectivity from a server to a storage area network (SAN). A fibre channel adapter can have one, two or four ports which depends on features such as redundancy or faster connection requires additional ports.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19639

Fibre channel adapter are used in various application areas majorly in the information technology industry. Further fibre channel adapters cater the need of enterprises in adopting cloud-based applications due to faster data transmission capability of these mediums.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous rise in adoption of virtualized computing environments in enterprises, increasing adoption of data centres are major factors driving the growth of the fibre channel adapter market. Moreover, factors such as increasing adoption of big-data analytics and storage area networking (SAN) are also important factors resulting in the growth of the fibre channel adapter market.

Limited IT spending by enterprises, to reduce costs and increase ROI, is restricting the growth of fibre channel adapter market.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Segmentation

The fibre channel adapter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, and region wise. On the basis of end-user it is further segmented as servers and storage, telecommunication providers, and industrial. Region wise fibre channel adapter market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Regional Overview

North America is largest contributor of fibre channel adapter market, followed by Europe due to increase in IT spending and increased server virtualization in the enterprises. Asia Pacific’s fibre channel adapter market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for networking in enterprises and rise in professional services enterprises. Fibre channel adapter market in Latin America and MEA region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to usage of data centres in enterprises.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Key Players

Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Brocade Communications Systems, QLogic, Broadcom, Chelsio Communications, Arista Networks, Mellanox Technologies, are some of key players in fibre channel adapter market.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19639

Regional analysis for fibre channel adapter market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Fibre Channel Adapter Market US Canada

Latin America Fibre Channel Adapter Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Fibre Channel Adapter Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Fibre Channel Adapter Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Fibre Channel Adapter Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Fibre Channel Adapter Market

Middle East and Africa Fibre Channel Adapter Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.