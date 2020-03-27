A wireless charging system comprises of power receiving, power transmitter system, and charge/discharge system. The technology is preferred since it is reliable, safe, and convenient to charge electronic devices. With the increasing penetration of internet of things, players involved in the wireless charging ICs market are targeting consumer products such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, and cameras with new developments and innovations in the field.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Analog Devices, Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corporation, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global Wireless Charging ICs is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Charging ICs Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The wireless charging ICs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing sales of electric vehicles coupled with the portable electronics and wearable market. Moreover, robust demand for wireless charging is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of the technology may hamper the growth of the wireless charging ICs market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing trend of internet of things is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

The global wireless charging ICs market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as transmitter and receiver. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as circuit breakers, relays, and power solution. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, medical devices, smartphones, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Wireless Charging ICs market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Wireless Charging ICs market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Wireless Charging ICs market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Wireless Charging ICs market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

