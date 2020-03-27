Process automation aids in the integration and orchestration of tools, processes, and people through a set of workflow. It uses a network for the interconnection of controllers, sensors, actuators, terminals, and operator. Process automation provides faster response to the concerns of the mission-critical systems, helps in the reduction of human errors, and allocates resources more effectively.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens Corporation, among others.

The global Process Automation is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Process Automation Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The increasing need for reduction of operational cost in the process industries has widely driven the market growth. Complexities in integration with the legacy systems and data security concerns are some of the factors that impede the growth of the process automation market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Process Automation market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Process Automation market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Process Automation market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Process Automation market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

