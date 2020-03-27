This Medical Marijuana and the Opioid Crisis Market research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Includes:

– Short introduction to what is medical marijuana: definition and main active compounds (cannabinoids)

– Current uses of medical marihuana: epilepsy, inflammation, especially as pain medication for cancer patients

– Approved products on the market containing medical marihuana/cannabinoids

– Current manufacturers of medical marijuana

– Information on medical marijuana in drug development market (examples of some companies)

– How medical marijuana is different from opioids and how/if it helps with the crisis

– Effect of legislation on medical marijuana sector: potential trends in medical marijuana market, new opportunities and products

Summary:

Marijuana from the Cannabis plant is classified as a psychoactive drug used for medical or recreational purposes. Although it has been used for decades, in the U.S., it is still illegal under federal law to use and possess marijuana.

Nevertheless, at the state level, policies regarding the medical and recreational use of Cannabis vary greatly, and in many states conflict significantly with federal law. For example, as early as 1996, California voters passed Proposition 215, making the Golden State the first to allow for the medical use of marijuana.

As of today, 34 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have approved a comprehensive, publicly available medical marijuana/Cannabis programs.

Indeed, although Cannabis use as recreational drug may be controversial, there is no doubt that this plant has important medical properties that can be beneficial for certain medical conditions.

Pain relief is one of the properties attributed to marijuana. Consequently, in the wake of opioid crisis, many see this plant as a solution for opioid addiction.

Nevertheless, the pathway to substitute marijuana for opioids as a painkiller is not so simple.

