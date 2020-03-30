Global Hermetic Packaging Market – Scope of the Report

Hermetic packaging provides reliable protection for sensitive electronic components against various environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, dirt, moisture, and other natural hazards. These factors could severely affect the working of electrical connections and damage the delicate electronics used in various industries. Hermetic packaging is made of materials such as glass and ceramics that offer long continuity life to electronic components and made them safe. With increasing technological advancements in various industries, the pressure of high performance is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce electronics that could sustain in harsh environmental conditions.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019–2027.

Hermetic Packaging Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

