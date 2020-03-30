The latest inclusion of the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are drugs or molecules that are used to reduce inflammation and swellings caused due to drug reaction, injuries or others. These molecules are made up of analgesics that helps in pain and inflammation reduction. In the market there are various market players that are offering anti-inflammatory drugs. These are distributed by various means such as drug stores, online distribution and others.

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow due to the key factors such as rising chronic diseases, rising number of wounds and injuries, rising generic pharmaceutical markets and others. The market is likely to have several growth opportunities due to the expansion of various companies through local distribution and rising approvals for the generic pharmaceutical products.

Leading Providers:

1.AbbVie Inc.

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

4. Merck and Co., Inc.

5. Novartis AG

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7. Eli Lily and Company

8. AstraZeneca PLC.

9. Amgen Inc.

10. Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and distribution channel. On the basis of the drug type the market is classified as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-inflammatory biologics, and corticosteroids. Based on the indication the market is segmented as multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, respiratory diseases, and asthma. On the basis of distribution channel the market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online distribution.

The report analyzes factors affecting anti-inflammatory therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in these regions.

