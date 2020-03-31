Lip augmentation is a type of procedure that aims to increase the fullness of a lip through enlargement using fillers such as hyaluronic acid, fat, or implants. Lip augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that gives filled, plumper lips. Nowadays, injectable dermal filler is the most commonly used method of lip augmentation. There are many dermal fillers that can be injected in your lips and around your mouth.

The lip augmentation market is anticipated to grow in the market by rising participation of market players and the development of the medical tourism industry. Whereas increasing awareness about lip augmentation is rising geriatric population, and rising demand for dermal fillers is expected to grow the market in the forecast period. However, side effects cause by lip fillers, and high cost of treatment is restraining the market growth.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Lip Augmentation Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Lip Augmentation Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The lip augmentation market is segmented on the basis of type, lip fillers, distribution channel. Based on type the market is segmented as temporary lip augmentation and permanent lip augmentation. On the basis of lip fillers the market is categorized as fat injection or lipoinjection, hyaluronic acid fillers, lip collagen injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, clinics, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies and others.

Lip Augmentation Market companies In This Research

Allergan

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Cytophil, Inc.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Informa plc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Korman Laboratories

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA

Suneva Medical, Inc

Teoxane

Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lip Augmentation Market – By Type

1.3.2 Lip Augmentation Market – By Lip fillers

1.3.3 Lip Augmentation Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Lip Augmentation Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LIP AUGMENTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS



