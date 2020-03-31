An anastomosis is a connection or opening between cavities or passages that are usually diverging or branching, such as between blood vessels, leaf veins, or streams. The two significant forms of anastomosis are vascular and gastrointestinal. Vascular anastomosis is a connection between a graft and a blood vessel to create a bypass during a heart bypass surgery. The gastrointestinal anastomosis is performed wherein the surgeon reattaches the two ends of the intestine together with stitches or staples.

The anastomosis device market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders will further propel demand for anastomosis devices, thereby driving business growth. Moreover, rising incidences of myocardial infarction will prove beneficial for market growth. Anastomosis devices play a pivotal role in surgical procedures. As a result, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases will surge demand for anastomosis devices that will expand industry growth.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Anastomosis Device Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Anastomosis Device Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The anastomosis device market is segmented on the basis of product, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as surgical staplers, surgical sutures and surgical sealants and Adhesives. On the basis of application the market is categorized as gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular & thoracic surgeries and other applications. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & clinics.

Anastomosis Device Market companies In This Research

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cryolife, Inc.

Endoevolution, LLC.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Smith & Nephew Plc

