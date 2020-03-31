Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market – Scope of the Report

Ceramic powders in 3D printing are mainly used for printing cups, plates, and other cutlery items. Ceramic prototypes are also used in high-temperature applications in the aerospace and automotive industries. One of the emerging forms of ceramic powders is in the 3D printing of medical implants. Ceramic powders are also used in 3D prototyping of patient-specific implants (PSIs). Growing research activities on bio-ceramics for usage in bone implants is expected to significantly drive the market growth of the 3D printing ceramics in the coming years. Various other products, such as alumina-silica powder and glazed ceramics, are also in the testing phase in the construction sector and various other applications. The 3D printing ceramics industry is currently in its initial growth stage and faces numerous challenges.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: 3D Systems, Inc., 3DCeram, CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, ExOne, Lithoz, Materialise, PRODWAYS GROUP, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd.

The global 3D printing ceramics market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end-use. Based on type, the 3D printing ceramics market is segmented into: Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into: Filament, Liquid, and Powder. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Manufacturing and Construction, and Others.

Within the 3D Printing Ceramics market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total 3D Printing Ceramics market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

3D Printing Ceramics Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

