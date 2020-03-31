Global Solar Energy Panel Market – Scope of the Report

Solar energy panel are designed to absorb the sun’s rays as a source of energy to produce electricity and heating. Solar energy panel lowers the amount of electricity emanating from fossil fuels by supplying your operations with clean, renewable energy from the sun. The solar energy panels are also known as photovoltaic or PV modules as it directly converts sunlight into electricity.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Canadian Solar, First Solar, Motech Industries Inc., Renesola, S.G Solar World, Solaris Technology Industry, Inc., SunPower Corporation, Suntech, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

The price drops for industrial commodities that are utilized in make solar panels, and higher price prospects for natural gas and electricity are some of the major the factors driving the growth of the solar energy panel market. The increasing electricity price compared with cheaper solar panels is anticipated to drive the solar energy panels market.

The global solar energy panel market is segmented on the basis of technology, solar module, grid type, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as photovoltaic cells, concentrated solar power systems. On the basis of solar module, the market is segmented as mono-crystalline, poly-crystalline, thin-film, others. On the basis of grid type, the market is segmented as grid connected, off-grid. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, power utilities

Solar Energy Panel Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

