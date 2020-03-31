Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market – Scope of the Report

Waste heat recovery system is an energy recovery heat exchanger that is used to transfers heat from process output. Waste heat extracted from various sources such as steam from a cooling tower, wastewater from the cooling process, and hot gases from generators. Increasing focus on reducing energy costs is boosting the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. Growing concerns about gas emissions and strict rules and regulations to reduce carbon footprint are boosting the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. Moreover, growing awareness about environmental protection and effective utilization of waste heat influences the growth of the market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– ABB

– Bosch Limited

– Echogen

– Econotherm (UK) Ltd

– General Electric Company

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. , Ltd.

– Ormat Technologies Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Sigma Thermal, Inc.

– Thermax Limited

Factor such as waste reduction, resource conservation, and reduce plant operating costs are some of the major drivers of the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. An increasing need for energy-efficient systems and rising electricity prices are further booming the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. However, high cost and complexity in the waste heat recovery system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. The growing use of waste heat recovery systems to improve efficiency in the various industries such as cement, petroleum refining, food and beverage, metal production, paper and pulp, and among others are expected to propel the growth of the waste heat recovery system market.

The global waste heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user. On the basis of application the market is segmented aspreheating, steam and electricity generation, others.On the basis end-user the market is segmented as petroleum refining, metal production, cement, chemical, paper and pulp, food and beverage, others.

Waste Heat Recovery System Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

