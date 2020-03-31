“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Small Boats Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
The 2018 study has 207 pages, 83 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as small boats markets respond to the advantages brought by using new materials and demand from middle class people seeking safe, fun recreation.
Small Boat competitive positioning to achieve competitive advantage is accomplished by successful introduction of new product offerings. The ability to meet customer expectations depends on appropriate feature function packages and effective pricing strategies. Small boat customers rigorously evaluate manufacturer quality, capability to innovate, and availability of new products when making purchasing decisions.
Introduction of new products
Work to understand customer expectations
Listen to customers
Support ability to meet customer expectations
Offer variety of feature function packages
Implement effective pricing strategies.
Understand that small boat customers rigorously evaluate manufacturer quality
Provide capability to innovate
Provide availability of stream of new products
Global small boat market is forecast to grow at 7% through 2024. Some companies and some segments grow significantly faster. A $8.7 billion market worldwide in 2017, the small boats markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2024.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Brunswick
Groupe Beneteau
Yamaha
Correct Craft
Malibu Boats
MasterCraft
Porter
Stellacan
Grady White
Key Topics
Small Boats Markets
Customizable Wave
Sport Power Boats
Fishing Motors
Power Boats
Large Sail Boats
Yachts
Racing Sailboats
Personal Craft
Inflatable
Fiberglass
Additive Manufacturing
Stern Drive
Jet Ski
Sail boats
Ski Boats
Table of Content:
Abstract: Small Boats Markets are at $8.7 Billion Worldwide, Headed for $13.8 Billion in 2024 1
Small Boats Executive Summary 13
Small Boats Market Driving Forces 13
Small Boats Market Driving Forces 15
Small Boats Market Shares 16
Small Boats Market Forecasts 18
- Small Boats: Market Description and Market Dynamics 20
1.1 Retail Registrations Lag 20
1.2 Small Boat Market Factors 21
1.2.1 Increasing Ages of Used Boats Driving New Boat Sales. 22
1.3 Improving Macroeconomic Environment Driving Demand for Boats 25
1.4 Strong Dealer Network 25
1.5 Recognized Brands 26
- Small Boats Market Shares and Forecasts 28
2.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces 28
2.1.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces 30
2.2 Small Boats Market Shares 31
2.2.1 Brunswick Corporation 35
2.2.2 Groupe Beneteau Revenue 36
2.2.3 Malibu Boats 37
2.3 Small Boats Market Forecasts 37
2.3.1 Small Boats Market Segment Forecast by Type of Boat: US Market 50
2.3.2 Power Boat 54
2.3.3 Performance Sport Boat Category Market Opportunity 57
2.3.4 Sterndrive Market 64
2.3.5 Performance Sport Boats 64
2.3.6 Outboard Motors / Fishing 64
2.3.7 Sailing 65
2.3.8 Water Ski Boats 66
2.3.9 Personal Water Craft 66, Continued…
- Small Boats Product Description 80
- Small Boats Distribution, Research, and Technology 87
4.1 3D Printing Decrease Costs on Building Small Boat Molds 87
4.2 Integrated Surf Platform Begins with Hulls and Running Surfaces 88
4.3 Outboard Technology 90
- Small Boats Company Profiles 93
5.1 BPS Direct 93
5.2 Brunswick Corporation 94
5.3 Chaparral Boats, Inc. 115
5.4 Correctcraft 116
5.4.1 Nautique 119
5.4.2 Correct Craft Improvement Initiatives 120
5.4.3 Correct Craft / Nautique Revenue 121
5.4.4 Correct Craft Acquisitions 121
5.5 Formula Fiberglass Powerboats / Porter 121
5.6 Grady-White Boats 124
5.5.1 Grady-White Boats Factory Tour 126
5.5.2 Grady-White Boats Revenue 127
5.6 Grand Crossing Capital LLC 127
5.7 Groupe Beneteau 128
5.7.2 Sailboats Groupe Beneteau 129
5.7.3 Power Boats Groupe Beneteau 130
5.7.4 Groupe Beneteau Revenue 131
5.8 Class Sailboats and Lightening Class 134
5.8.1 Class Sailboat Racing 136
5.9 Malibu Boats 167
5.9.1 Malibu Boats Product Design and Innovation 169
5.9.2 Malibu Boats Boat Models 171
5.9.3 Malibu M Series. 172
5.9.4 Malibu Wakesetter 172
5.9.5 Malibu Response 172
5.9.6 Malibu Boats Revenue 174
5.9.7 Malibu Boats Acquisition of Cobalt 177
5.9.8 Malibu Boats Regional Sales Analysis 177
5.9.9 Malibu Boats Dealer Network 178
5.9.10 Malibu Boats North America 179
5.10 MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC 181
5.9.1 MasterCraft Acquisition of NauticStar, LLC 182
5.9.2 MasterCraft Revenue 184
5.9.3 MasterCraft Manufacturing 185
5.10 S2 Yachts 186, Continued…
List of tables
Figure 1. Small Boat Vendor Competitive Positioning 18
Figure 2. Small Boats Market Driving Forces 20
Figure 3. Small Boats Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 22
Figure 4. Small Boat Market Growth Dollars, Worldwide, 2018 – 2024 23
Figure 5. Age of US Small Boat Buyers 26
Figure 6. Age of US Small Boats 28
Figure 7. Small Boat Vendor Competitive Positioning 32
Figure 8. Small Boats Market Driving Forces 34
Figure 9. Small Boats Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 36
Figure 10. Small Boats Performance Sport Boat Models Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 37
Figure 11. Small Boats Performance Water Ski Boat Models Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 38
Figure 12. Small Boats Fishing Engine and Boat Models Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 39
Figure 13. Brunswick Advantages: 40
Figure 14. Small Boat Market Growth Dollars, Worldwide, 2018 – 2024 42
Figure 15. Small Boat Market Growth Percent, Worldwide, 2017 – 2024 43, Continued…
