Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing Lithium-ion Batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.

NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Cobalt

Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Electric Vehicles

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Other

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market at $5.1 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2024.

Key Topics

Cathode

Cobalt

Lithium Ion Battery

EV

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Drones

UAV

UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Manganesem

Nickel Cobalt Manganesem (NMC)

NMC 811

NMC 632

Lithium Iron PhospNMC 632hate (LFP Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NMA)

Report Methodology

This is the 795th report in a series of market research reports that provide forecasts in communications, telecommunications, the internet, computer, software, and telephone equipment. The project leaders take direct responsibility for writing and preparing each report. They have significant experience preparing industry studies. Forecasts are based on primary research and proprietary databases. Forecasts reflect analysis of the market trends in the segment and related segments. Unit and dollar shipments are analyzed through consideration of dollar volume of each market participation in the segment. Market share analysis includes conversations with key customers of products, industry segment leaders, marketing directors, distributors, leading market participants, and companies seeking to develop measurable market share. Over 200 in-depth interviews are conducted for each report with a broad range of key participants and opinion leaders in the market segment.

Companies Profiled

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

Panasonic

BASF

Umicore

NEI Corporation

LG

Argonne National Labs

Easpring

Mitsubishi Chemical

Reshine

Long Power Systems

Targray

Toda Kogyo

Fujitsu

Pulead

JFE Chemical

Samsung

Hitachi Chemical

Table of Content:

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode: Market Description and Market Dynamics 19

1.1 Li-ion Battery Sub-Types 19

1.1.1 Nickel Manganese Cobalt 19

1.1.2 Nickel Cobalt Aluminum 20

1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Basics 21

1.2.1 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Description 22

1.2.2 Cathode Chemistry and Metal Proportions 26

1.2.3 Intercalated Lithium Compound 28

1.3 Cathode Typically 31% of Cost of Small Lithium Ion Battery 29

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Shares and Forecasts 31

2.1 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Driving Forces 31

2.2 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Shares 34

2.2.1 SMM Monthly Production Structure 39

2.2.2 Umicore 40

2.2.3 Umicore Dedicated to NMC and Cobalt 40

2.2.4 Samsung 41

2.2.5 Panasonic 42

2.2.6 Easpring Material Technology Chinese NCM 622 Capacity of 2,800 tons 43

2.3 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Forecasts 44

2.3.1 Battery Materials Market 46

2.4 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Segments 49

2.5 Battery Materials Market Worth $11.3 Billion By 2018 53

2.6 Electric Vehicle Market 54

2.6.1 Automotive 56

2.6.2 Cobalt 56

2.7 Lithium Ion Batteries 60

2.7.1 Lithium Markets 61

2.7.2 Cathode Active Materials 63

2.7.3 EV Makers and their Suppliers 63

2.8 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode and Cobalt Pricing 66

2.8.1 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Linimncoo2 Powder for Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Materials-Gn-Nmc 66

2.8.2 Linicomno2 (NCM) Powder for High Capacity Li-ion Battery Cathode, (Ni: Co: Mn=1: 1: 1) , Lib-Lncm111 67

2.8.3 LiFePO4 Cathode Material CAS 15365-14-7 67

2.9 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Regional Market Segments 71

2.9.1 Europe 74

2.9.2 China Cathode Market Participation 75

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Product Description 79

3.1 Lithium Battery NMC Cathodes 79

3.2 Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Market Segment Analysis 80

3.2.1 Cost Of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathodes Continues To Decrease 80

3.2.2 Cathode Segments, NMC 532, NMC 622, NMC 811, Market Segments 81

3.2.3 Cathode Market Growth, Tonnes 84

3.2.4 Cathode Market Growth, Tonnes, Worldwide, 2013 – 2017 86

3.2.5 NMC 88

3.2.6 NMC and NCA 88

3.2.7 LFP 88

3.2.8 80 Percent Nickel, 10 Percent Cobalt And 10 Percent Manganese NMC 811 88

3.2.9 Cathode Unit Analysis in Tonnes 2012 89

3.2.10 Ternary Cathode Materials (NCA/NCM) 90

3.3 Category : LiNiMnCo (NMC) Batteries 90, Continued…

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Research and Technology 97

4.1 Available Battery Choices: 97

4.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide(LiCoO2) 105

4.3 NMC 106

Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Company Profiles 107

5.1 3M Sells NMC to Umicore 107

5.1.1 3M Strategic Relationship with Amperex Technologies for NMC Li-Ion Cathode Materials 108

5.1.2 3M Offered Three Cathode Products 109

5.1.3 3M NMC Transfer to Umicore 110

5.2 Argonne National Labs 110

5.3 B&M 110

5.4 BASF 111

5.4.1 BASF NCM Cathode Materials 115

5.4.2 BASF One Of Two Licensed Suppliers of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory-Patented NCM Cathode Materials 116

5.4.3 BASF and Toda Kogyo 117

5.4.4 BASF – ANL Collaboration on NCM Cathode Materials 118

5.4.5 BASF and General Motors GM NMC 119

5.5 BYD 121

5.6 Easpring 121

5.6.1 Easpring Revenue 121

5.6.2 Easpring Production Capacity 123

5.7 FDK 124

5.8 Fujitsu 124

5.8.1 Fujitsu Laboratories 124

5.8.2 FDK Corporation and Fujitsu Laboratories 126

5.8.3 Fujitsu Low-Cost, Cobalt-Free Lithium Rechargeable Batteries 128

5.8.4 Fujitsu Cathode Terminology 130

5.8.5 Fujitsu 130

5.8.6 Fujitsu Laboratories 131

5.9 Hitachi Chemical 131

5.9.1 Hitachi Lithium Ion Battery 131

5.10 JFE Techno-Research 135

5.10.1 JFE Catalyst Evaluation and Development Support 136, Continued…

List of tables

Make Electric Vehicles Less Expensive Than Gas Powered Vehicles 1

Figure 1. Cathode Market Forecasts Dollars and Percent, Worldwide, 2018 – 2024 17

Figure 2. Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Description 22

Figure 3. Battery Has Graphite Anode, NMC Cathode, Lithium Electrolyte 23

Figure 4. Cathode Materials Ratio 24

Figure 5. Cathode Layered Structure 25

Figure 6. Cathode Chemistry and Metal Proportions 26

Figure 7. Cathode Typically 31% of Cost of Small Lithium Ion Battery 29

Figure 8. Cobalt 31

Figure 9. Cathodes Cost per kWh vs. $ per Gallon of Gasoline 33

Figure 10. Cathode Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 34

Figure 11. Cathode Market Share Positioning Descriptions, Worldwide, 2017 34

Figure 12. Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Leading Market Participants 38

Figure 13. Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Recent Entrants 39

Figure 14. Umicore 2017 FY Energy & Surface Technologies Revenue: Including Cathodes 40

Figure 15. Manufacturers Of Cathode Materials 43, Continued…

