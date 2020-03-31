“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Small Cells Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The 2018 study has 248 pages, 135 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

Small Cell Markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. Associated APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.

Figure 1. Small Cell Market Driving Forces

Need for enabling evolution of local communications network

Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software

Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure

Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification

Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments

Effective integration of base small cell technologies

Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition

open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale

Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require culture shifts in processes

Small cells need infrastructure across a broad range of commercial and governmental organizations. Each have a part to play in making small cells work along with tower infrastructure to create a broadband commercial network. Service providers are focused on densification.

Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for several key 5G Era deployment scenarios:

Figure 2. Small Cell Infrastructure Critical Issues

Service providers are focused on densification

Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for key 5G implementations

5G deployment needs small cells

>6GHz spectrum propagation limits cell sizes

Shared and license-exempt spectrum mandates lower power

Areas of hyper-dense broadband traffic need small cells

Small cells meet demand in cities, stadia, transport hubs

Scalable deployment

Low-cost deployment

Using a low-skilled, third-party, or end-user workforce

Small/medium enterprises requiring self-deployed indoor coverage

Coverage extension in rural, remote, moving and temporary deployment

Scenarios with equipment size, weight or power constraints.

The total value of the small cell market is $12.5 billion in 2017, up from $10.35 billion in 2016. Markets grow to $58.7 billion in 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the tremendous amount of digital content from video on smart phones, from the digital economy, IoT, robots, drones, self-driving cars, and artificial intelligence. The digital economy rides on the back of small cells 5G signal transmission which is a 10x improvement in capacity over existing broadband. This is the new world aspect, everything is monitored and activated digitally.

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, traffic lights, and smart things all need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Small cell suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. Small cells improve the transmission coverage and density.”

This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs. “Everything will be connected,” said SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, announcing a ARM processor deal in London. “Cows will be connected, chickens will be connected, the sheep will be connected.”

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent

NEC

ZTE

Samsung

Fujitsu

Market Participants

Airspan

ANs

ADRF

AT&T

Ciena

Cisco Small Cells

CommScope

Corning Spidercloud

ip.access

NTSI

Optimos

Qualcomm

Signal Booster.com

Small Cell Forum

Solid Technologies

Zouk Capital / ip.access

Key Topics

Small Cells

Virtualization

Cloud

Edge

Functional splits.

LTE Small Cell

5G

Network Densification

Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS

DAS

In Building Wireless

Broadband Traffic

In Air Interface Solutions

Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

Heterogeneous Network

Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables

Distributed business

Enterprise

End-To-End Integrated Small Cells

Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

ADRF Positioning

Bandwidth Allocation

Across enterprise boundaries

Table of Content:

Abstract: Small Cells Used to Improve Wireless Coverage, Close the Gaps in

Coverage 1

Small Cells Executive Summary 18

Small Cell Market Driving Forces 18

Small Cell Market Shares 23

Small Cell Market Forecasts 24

Small Cells: Market Description and Market Dynamics 26

1.1 Small Cells Definition 26

1.1.1 Small Cells Set To Be Major Enabler for 5G 27

1.1.2 Vision for 5G 27

1.1.3 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages Of Deployment29

1.2 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G 31 Small Cells Market Driving Forces 32

1.3 Small Cell Networks 34

1.3.1 Small Cells Industry Addresses Fast-Paced Change 35

1.4 Small Cell Signal Enhancement 38

1.5 Shared Spectrum Radios 42, Continued…

Small Cells Market Shares and Forecasts 57

2.1 Small Cell Market Driving Forces 57

2.2 Small Cell Market Shares 62

2.2.1 Huawei 68

2.2.2 Ericsson Small Cells 70

2.2.3 Commscope / Airvana 71

2.3 Small Cell Market Forecasts 71

2.3.1 Small Cell Applications 3G, 4G, and 5G 74

2.3.1 Small Cell Installed Base 78

2.3.2 Small Cell Installation Issues 79

2.3.3 Microcells, Femtocells, and Picocells 80

2.3.4 Small Cell Backhaul 84

2.3.5 Small Cell Femtocells, Picocells, And Microcells 85

2.3.6 Enterprise Small Cell Market Forecast 92

2.3.7 Enterprise Needs For Indoor Coverage 95

2.3.8 Small Cells Industry Challenges 96

2.3.9 Small Cell Response to Market Challenges 97

2.3.10 DAS 98

2.4 Small Cell Booster Units 101

2.5 Number Of Mobile Internet Users 103

2.5.1 Telecommunications Fiber 111

2.5.2 Internet Traffic Growth 113

2.6 Small Cell 5G Analysis 115

2.6.1 Crowdsourcing Small Cells 122

2.7 DAS Analysis 122, Continued…

Small Cells Product Description 141

3.1 Wireless Industry Small Cells for Homeowners 141

Small Cells Research and Technology 146

4.1 Modern Mobile Network 146

4.2 Small Cell Turfing Vendor Site Analysis 148

4.3 Session Border Controller (SBC) 149

4.3.1 China’s Quantum-Key Network, the Largest Ever, Is Officially Online 150

4.4 Small Cell Legislation in California 150

4.4.1 Competitiveness of Nations 151

4.5 Industry Associations 156

4.5.1 Cambridge Wireless 156

4.6 Small Cells Local Regulations 156

4.6.1 ETSI 157

4.7 Macro Network Layer 159

Small Cells Company Profiles 162

5.1 Airspan 162

5.2 ANs 163

5.2.1 ANS Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Small Cells 165

5.3 ADRF 166

5.4 AT&T 168

5.4.1 AT&T Small Cells 168

5.4.2 Fiber is Key to 5G 169

5.5 Ciena 170

5.5.1 Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Results 171

5.6 Cisco Small Cells 171

5.6.1 Cisco Universal Small Cell 8000 Series End-Of-Life 172

5.7 CommScope 173

5.7.1 Commscope Revenue 178

5.7.2 Airvana 178

5.7.3 Airvana Targets Mobile Operators 181, Continued…

List of tables

Figure 3. Industry Increasing Network Bandwidth Dramatically 21

Figure 4. Converged Networks 22

Figure 5. Small Cell Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017 23

Figure 6. Small Cells Market Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2018-2024 24

Figure 7. Vision for 5G 28

Figure 8. Small Cells That Amplify Cellular Phone Signals Making Possible More Uses Of A Mobile Phone Indoors 29

Figure 9. Barriers To Market Development for Outdoor Small Cell Market In Beginning Stages Of Deployment 30

Figure 10. Cost Of An Outdoor Small Cell Issues 30

Figure 11. Constraints on 5G Development 31

Figure 12. Small Cells Market Driving Forces 33

Figure 13. Small Cells Industry Adaptation To Change 36

Figure 14. Small Cells Industry Adaptations 37

Figure 15. Small Cells Industry Imperatives 37

Figure 16. Inside Building Poor RF Coverage, RF Distribution Systems 39

Figure 17. Cell Phone Signal Enhancement Process 40

Figure 18. Cell Phone Signal Simulation using iBwave 41

Figure 19. Types of Buildings Using Cell Phone Signal Enhancement 41

Figure 20. Shared Spectrum Radios Network Changes 42, Continued…

