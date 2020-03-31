Global Chipboard Encapsulated Raised Access Floor Market: Introduction

Chipboard encapsulated raised access floor system comprises of square modular panels constructed around a high density E1 grade chipboard core. This core of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor is fully encapsulated with galvanized iron on all six sides with a special mechanical interlocking of bottom and top galvanized iron tray. The double folded lock constructs in the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor has a unique in-built stringer at the underside of each panel edge. Hence this unique engineering of chipboard encapsulated raised access floor exhibits accurate alignment of grids, inter-changeability of panels and tolerances for modular control.

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor are suitable for computer rooms, offices, schools and shopping centers. The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor creates space for mechanical and electric services, such as cable and wiring and also enables access to concealed areas. The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor systems are specified depending on load requirements and their suitability to the application. Basically there are two types of chipboard encapsulated raised access floor systems. Full access chipboard encapsulated raised access floor panels and partial access chipboard encapsulated raised access floor panels. The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor panels typically have a gypsum core or a particleboard and are supplied with a range of pre bonded finishes, such as high-pressure laminate, carpet, rubber stone and anti-static finishes for computer rooms and data centers. The floor support pedestals which support the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor are adjustable, so that they can suit different void heights to accommodate the services required.

Global Chipboard Encapsulated Raised Access Floor Market: Drivers and Challenges

Quick and easy levelling for uneven floors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market during the forecast period. Another factor fuelling the growth of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market is that it provides suitable void for services, insulation or under floor heating. High strength to weight performance is feature that helps to boost the growth of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market over the forecast period. Some more features driving the growth of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market are recyclable & Environment friendly system, good acoustical properties and unique inbuilt stringer design.

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor panels are heavy due to the chipboard, hence it is a major factor restraining the growth of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market.

Global Chipboard Encapsulated Raised Access Floor Market: Segmentation

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market segmentation by type,

Steel Encapsulated

Calcium Sulphate Board

Chipboard Encapsulated

Aluminum Board

Others

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market segmentation by application,

Server Room

Commercial Office Space

Nonprofit Management

Others

Global Chipboard Encapsulated Raised Access Floor Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market identified across the value chain include Kingspan Group plc, Haworth Inc., Jansen AG, CBI Europe, Bathgate Flooring, Polygroup, Veitchi Flooring, Porcelanosa Group, MERO-TSK International GmbH & Co., Unitile India, Yi-Hui Construction and Maxgrid Securicor Pvt. Ltd.

Global Chipboard Encapsulated Raised Access Floor Market: Regional Outlook

The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

North America and Europe are the major regions that influence the status of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market owing to the fast adoption of the chipboard encapsulated raised access floor panels in the commercial sector. Moreover, chipboard encapsulated raised access floor are now used in every new HQ building being built in the United Kingdom. The chipboard encapsulated raised access floor market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly as Japan and China are expected to be the fast-growing countries in this region.

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.