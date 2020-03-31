Global Wireless Test System Market: Introduction

Wireless networks are made of many components such as radios, units, cables, and antennas. So these components have certain functionalities that need to be tested before such components are deployed in any wireless network. Thus, a wireless test system is used to carry out the testing of these components and their features. These systems are widely used to ensure efficient working and proper deployment of wireless networks. Wireless test systems help service providers to ensure error-free and efficient networks. Wireless test systems are vital for mobile operators and are usually used to discover coverage gaps in networks. A wireless test system also helps mobile operators to improve and maintain the quality of the network, as it recognizes the need for tuning network parameters for achieving better coverage.

Wireless test systems also help to quickly identify poor connections, breakpoints, bending, pinched fibers, or bad splices. For identifying such problems with the help of a wireless test system, a visible light is injected in the optical fiber using a laser. When the light shows through a break, the person can easily spot the problem. The evolution of wireless test systems is influenced by the developments in the wireless communications industry. The wireless test system market had many hurdles in the past but it has now fully recovered owing to the improved technological developments and economic situation.

Global Wireless Test System Market: Dynamics

Current trends such as increasing adoption of smart devices, explosive mobile data traffic growth, LTE advanced deployments and increased mobility are expected to continue to drive the growth of the wireless test system market over the projected period.

The demand for data is reaching new levels as the amount of data is growing very rapidly. Also, data offloading is a method used to enhance the data management process. The increasing demand for mobile data offloading is fueling the growth of the wireless test system market during the forecast period. Additionally, with the growing popularity of LTE technology and increased adoption of 4G networks, the demand for wireless test systems has increased significantly over the past few years. Moreover, wireless test systems help an individual in reducing the manufacturing test time and accelerates test development to launch the product in the market quickly, which is another major factor contributing to the growth of the wireless test system market. However, need for high investments is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the wireless test system market.

Global Wireless Test System Market: Segmentation

The global wireless test system market can be segmented on the basis of type, vertical, and region.

Wireless Test System market, by Type

Mobile Device Test System

Base Station Test System

Wireless Core Test System

Drive Test System

Wireless Test System market, by Vertical

Aerospace & Defence

Telecommunications

Electronics

Others

Global Wireless Test System Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the wireless test system market are AWT Global, LLC, Cobham Wireless, Anritsu Corporation, DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U., Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd., Ixia, Spirent Communications, JDS Uniphase, Aeroflex Holding, Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, and Agilent Technologies.

Key Developments

In October 2017, Ixia, a provider of wireless test system, visibility and security solutions, collaborated with Rebecca Technologies, a provider of DevOps solutions for video and wireless domains. This collaboration enables network operators to accelerate NFV (network functions virtualization) based services to subscribers.

Global Wireless Test System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the wireless test system market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America holds the largest market share of the wireless test system market, followed by APAC and Europe. The growth in North America is due to the technological advancements in the telecommunications industry. Hence, North America is also expected to dominate the wireless test system market during the forecast period.

Regional analysis for the global wireless test system market includes:

North America wireless test system U.S. Canada

Latin America wireless test system Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe wireless test system Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe wireless test system Poland Russia

Asia Pacific wireless test system India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan wireless test system

China wireless test system

Middle East and Africa wireless test system GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.