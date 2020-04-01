Global Smart Factory Market – Scope of the Report

The Industry report for “Global Smart Factory market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The smart factory incorporates fully integrated automation solutions for industrial operations, including manufacturing facilities. Smart factory encourages waste reduction, effortless monitoring, and enhances production speeds. The advent of the industrial revolution industry 4.0 and the rise in wireless networking has crafted the need for setting up smart factories.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– ABB Ltd

– Atos SE

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Fanuc Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Omron Corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The smart factory market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of industry 4.0, coupled with increasing adoption of IoT in the industrial sector. Demand for energy efficiency is further expected to augment the market growth. However, possible risks of cyber-attack is a major restraining factor for the smart factory market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, newer technologies, such as 3D printing and collaborative robots, offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Within the Smart Factory market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Factory market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Smart Factory Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

