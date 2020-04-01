Complete study of the global Cannabis-based Medicines market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cannabis-based Medicines industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cannabis-based Medicines production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Cannabis-based Medicines market include _GW Pharmaceuticals plc, INSYS Therapeutics, Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Axim Biotechnologies, Revive Therapeutics, MGC Pharmaceuticals, ECHO Pharmaceuticals, …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Cannabis-based Medicines industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cannabis-based Medicines manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cannabis-based Medicines industry.

Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Segment By Type:

Marijuana, CBD (Cannabidiol) Based, THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) Based, Others

Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Segment By Application:

Oral Solution, Tablets, Patches, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cannabis-based Medicines industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis-based Medicines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cannabis-based Medicines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis-based Medicines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis-based Medicines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis-based Medicines market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cannabis-based Medicines Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 CBD (Cannabidiol) Based

1.4.3 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) Based

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Oral Solution

1.5.3 Tablets

1.5.4 Patches

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cannabis-based Medicines Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cannabis-based Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cannabis-based Medicines Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis-based Medicines Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cannabis-based Medicines Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cannabis-based Medicines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis-based Medicines Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cannabis-based Medicines Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cannabis-based Medicines Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cannabis-based Medicines Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cannabis-based Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cannabis-based Medicines Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cannabis-based Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 GW Pharmaceuticals plc

13.1.1 GW Pharmaceuticals plc Company Details

13.1.2 GW Pharmaceuticals plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 GW Pharmaceuticals plc Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.1.4 GW Pharmaceuticals plc Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 GW Pharmaceuticals plc Recent Development

13.2 INSYS Therapeutics

13.2.1 INSYS Therapeutics Company Details

13.2.2 INSYS Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 INSYS Therapeutics Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.2.4 INSYS Therapeutics Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 INSYS Therapeutics Recent Development

13.3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals

13.3.1 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.3.2 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.3.4 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.4 Axim Biotechnologies

13.4.1 Axim Biotechnologies Company Details

13.4.2 Axim Biotechnologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Axim Biotechnologies Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.4.4 Axim Biotechnologies Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Axim Biotechnologies Recent Development

13.5 Revive Therapeutics

13.5.1 Revive Therapeutics Company Details

13.5.2 Revive Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Revive Therapeutics Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.5.4 Revive Therapeutics Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Revive Therapeutics Recent Development

13.6 MGC Pharmaceuticals

13.6.1 MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.6.2 MGC Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 MGC Pharmaceuticals Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.6.4 MGC Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 MGC Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.7 ECHO Pharmaceuticals

13.7.1 ECHO Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.7.2 ECHO Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ECHO Pharmaceuticals Cannabis-based Medicines Introduction

13.7.4 ECHO Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cannabis-based Medicines Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ECHO Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

