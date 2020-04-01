This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Worldwide Cancer Immunotherapy with Artificial Intelligence market.

The 2017 study has 124 pages, 50 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs. Hospital Artificial Intelligence for Immunotherapy drives sales of analytics systems.

Automated cancer immunotherapies from IBM Watson are implemented with artificial intelligence that looks at patient samples to detect the genetic characteristics of the cancer and isolate the immune particularities of the patient. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.

Personalized medicine is driving this market opportunity.

Systems are making a significant difference in saving lives.

Memorial Sloan Kettering physician-scientists are among leaders in the field developing groundbreaking immune therapies that are helping to treat several forms of advanced cancer that were previously untreatable. These scientists have played a lead role in developing and testing the immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors that “release the brakes” on the immune system.

Hospital care management can leverage artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients for the purpose of personalizing immunotherapy care delivery. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery because it details genetic specificity regarding individual patients.

The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.

The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Immunotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has been making enormous progress in the treatment of cancer. At Memorial Sloan Kettering, immunotherapy is one of the most promising ways to treat, cure, and ultimately prevent cancer. Immunotherapy at MSK has evolved new immune-based treatments for cancer. Researchers have been at the epicenter of new discoveries in the field, and their work is bringing exciting new treatment options to people with cancer.”

Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecasts

Cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system shipments at $7.4 billion in 2023 are forecast to reach $49.4 billion dollars, worldwide by 2023. These artificial intelligence systems represent a very specialized type of care delivery. Steady growth is anticipated because the severely ill patients with advanced cancer disease can be treated successfully with immunotherapy.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

General Electric

IBM

Market Participants

Alphabet / Google

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck

Prognos

Quest Diagnostics

Safeguard Scientifics

Zebra

Key Topics

Cancer Immunotherapy

Hospital Artificial Intelligence

AI Technology

Acurate Diagnosis

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence

Supervised machine learning

AI hospital techniques

AI Segmentation

AI dimensionality reduction

AI anomaly detection

AI pattern recognition

AI Replaces Supervised Manual Techniques for Diagnosis and Care Delivery

