This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Worldwide Cancer Immunotherapy with Artificial Intelligence market.
The 2017 study has 124 pages, 50 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs. Hospital Artificial Intelligence for Immunotherapy drives sales of analytics systems.
Automated cancer immunotherapies from IBM Watson are implemented with artificial intelligence that looks at patient samples to detect the genetic characteristics of the cancer and isolate the immune particularities of the patient. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.
Personalized medicine is driving this market opportunity.
Systems are making a significant difference in saving lives.
Memorial Sloan Kettering physician-scientists are among leaders in the field developing groundbreaking immune therapies that are helping to treat several forms of advanced cancer that were previously untreatable. These scientists have played a lead role in developing and testing the immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors that “release the brakes” on the immune system.
Hospital care management can leverage artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients for the purpose of personalizing immunotherapy care delivery. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery because it details genetic specificity regarding individual patients.
The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.
The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.
According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Immunotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has been making enormous progress in the treatment of cancer. At Memorial Sloan Kettering, immunotherapy is one of the most promising ways to treat, cure, and ultimately prevent cancer. Immunotherapy at MSK has evolved new immune-based treatments for cancer. Researchers have been at the epicenter of new discoveries in the field, and their work is bringing exciting new treatment options to people with cancer.”
Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecasts
Cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system shipments at $7.4 billion in 2023 are forecast to reach $49.4 billion dollars, worldwide by 2023. These artificial intelligence systems represent a very specialized type of care delivery. Steady growth is anticipated because the severely ill patients with advanced cancer disease can be treated successfully with immunotherapy.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
General Electric
IBM
Market Participants
Alphabet / Google
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Merck
Prognos
Quest Diagnostics
Safeguard Scientifics
Zebra
Key Topics
Cancer Immunotherapy
Hospital Artificial Intelligence
AI Technology
Acurate Diagnosis
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence
Supervised machine learning
AI hospital techniques
AI Segmentation
AI dimensionality reduction
AI anomaly detection
AI pattern recognition
AI Replaces Supervised Manual Techniques for Diagnosis and Care Delivery
Table of Content:
- Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market
Description and Market Dynamics: 22
1.1 Artificial Intelligence Very Big Breakthrough in Cancer Immunotherapy 22
1.2 Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases 23
- Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Market Driving Forces 25
2.1 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces
25
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Oncology Treatment Market Shares: 27
2.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals Market Forecasts:
30
2.4 Worldwide Checkpoint Inhibitor and Oncology Treatment Market Forecasts
38
2.5 Cancer Statistics 41
2.5.1 Cancer Among The Leading Causes Of Death Worldwide 46
2.6 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges 49
2.7 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Software Prices: 52
2.8 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Regional Segments: 53
- Cancer Immunotherapy Hospital Artificial Intelligence
Products: 55
3.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering 55
3.1.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering Parker Institute 57
3.1.2 CAR T Immunotherapy 57
3.1.2 T-Cell Therapies from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb 58
3.1.3 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Diagnostic Test, MSK-IMPACT 60
3.1.4 Memorial Sloan Kettering Intensified Tumor Testing 61
3.1.5 Memorial Sloan Kettering Effective Sequencing 61
3.1.6 Memorial Sloan Kettering Actionable the most important cancer
geneTargets 62
3.2 MD Anderson Immune Therapy 63
3.2.1 MD Anderson Immune Therapy 65
3.2.2 MD Anderson Personalized Therapy TNBC Cancer Trials 66
3.3 Partners Dana Farber Immunotherapy 67
3.3.1 Advanced Melanoma Has Been The Test Case For The Study Of
Immune Checkpoint-Inhibiting Therapy 68
3.4 Partners HealthCare, IBM, and GE Healthcare 70
3.5 IBM Watson 72
3.5.1 IBM Genomic And Immunotherapy Supercomputing for Patient
Management 75
3.5.2 Mayo Clinic and IBM Watson 76
3.6 Google’s AI Subsidiary DeepMind is Partnering With Another UK hospital 78
3.7 Prognos 78
- Hospital Artificial Intelligence Research and
Technology: 79
4.1 IBM AI Research 79
4.1.1 Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings 80
4.1.2 IBM Watson Health And Broad Institute Launch Major Research
Initiative To Study Why Cancers Become Drug Resistant 81
4.1.3 IBM and Quest Diagnostics 83
4.2 Research at Google 83
4.3 Google and Nvidia Artificial Intelligence 84
- Hospital Artificial Intelligence Companies 86
5.1 Alphabet / Google 86
5.1.1 Google Artificial Intelligence Subsidiary DeepMind Healthcare Initiative
86
5.2 Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard 87
5.3 Foundation Medicine 88
>120k 88
>30 88
>200 88
5.3.1 Foundation Medicine 89
5.4 General Electric (GE) 90
5.4.1 General Electric Revenue by Segment 91
5.4.2 GE Healthcare and Massachusetts General Artificial Intelligence 91
5.5 Gritstone Oncology 94
5.6 IBM 94
5.6.1 IBM Watson Health 94
5.6.2 IBM Active in BWH, MGH Partnership To Advance Artificial Intelligence
In Health Care 95
5.6.3 IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence for Oncology 96
5.6.4 IBM Watson Genomics by Quest Diagnostics 97
5.6.5 IBM Watson Healthcare Revenue 98
5.6.6 IBM Watson Solutions Software Healthcare Revenue 98
5.7 Juno Therapeutics 100
5.7.1 Juno Therapeutics Power Of Individualized Cancer Treatment 100
5.7.2 Juno Therapeutics CAR and TCR Technologies 101, Continued…
List of tables
Figure 1. T Lymphocycte 12
Figure 2. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving
Forces 14
Figure 3. Healthcare Safety Features Implemented by Artificial Intelligence (AI)15
Figure 4. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Shares, Systems,
Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 17
Figure 5. Cancer Immunotherapy Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market
Shipments Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 20
Figure 6. Cancer Artificial Intelligence Components 23
Figure 7. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Predictive Functions 24
Figure 8. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving
Forces 25
Figure 9. Healthcare Safety Features Implemented by Artificial Intelligence (AI)26
Figure 10. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Shares, Systems,
Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 28
Figure 11. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Systems, Market Shares,
Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 29
Figure 12. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Shipments
Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 32
Figure 13. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Shipments
Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 33
Figure 14. AI Replacements for Supervised Manual Techniques For Diagnosis And
Care Delivery. 34
Figure 15. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Long-Term Goal 35, Continued…
