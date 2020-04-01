“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The 2017 study has 234 pages, 115 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the digital economy takes hold with IOT Internet of things and all manner of automated medical monitoring processes increase the value of medical care while decreasing the costs.

IoT Platforms for Healthcare implement use of the digital economy. IoT for Telemedicine depends on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors to manage sensor connectivity.

Healthcare stakeholders include payers, manufacturers, providers and physicians. Telemedicine IoT platforms provide the technology that implements a framework for transition from disjointed care to coordinated care. Platforms permit clinicians to be reactive to change in patient condition, permitting proactive care delivery.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “Remote healthcare grew 44% in 2016. The Intel® Health Application Platform helps enable innovation for greater adoption and effectiveness of secure remote patient care solutions. By offering a platform that supports gathering medical data at the edge of the network, devices are enabled that gather and distribute personal medical data securely to any cloud.”

IoT telemedicine platforms growth is brought by the combination the ability to lower the cost of medical care delivery while improving the quality of care dramatically. The IoT telemedicine platforms value goes beyond traditional medical monitoring bringing to the fore, the value of exercise. The value of exercise has been proven and telemedicine is anticipated to be used by exercise clubs to induce members to do more exercise that is beneficial to long term health. The value of supplemental oxygen in improving endurance and building muscles will likely become a part of telemedicine platform initiatives.

IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market forecast indicates that markets at $1.2 billion in 2016 are Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion Dollars Worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platform units are offering breakthrough digital information integration capabilities that further automates a delivery of care to a patient located remotely. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platforms are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.

Key Topics

Telehealth

Telemonitoring

CMS Telemonitoring

Heart disease treatment efficacy

Care Management

Medicare Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring

Heart failure

Health economics

Hypertension monitoring

Chronic heart disease telemonitoring

Health care delivery efficacy

Chronic Diseases Monitoring

Health Services and Systems

Mobile health

Remote health monitoring

Clinical communication

Medical communication

Tele-medicine

Tele-health

Tele-monitoring

Diabetes Monitoring

Quality of Care

American Medical Group Association

Department of Veterans Affairs telemonitoring

Chronic disease management

Medicare telemonitoring

Treatment Monitoring

Table of Content:

IoT Telemedicine Platforms Market Description and Market Dynamics: 27

2 IoT for Telemedicine Market Shares and Market Forecasts 43

3 IoT for Telemedicine Platform Products: 82

4 IoT for Telemedicine Research and Technology: 105

5 IoT for Telemedicine: Companies 112

List of Tables

Figure 1. Internet of Things (IoT) Market Driving Forces 18

Figure 2. Key Areas Of The IoT Market 19

Figure 3. IoT Technology Market Driving Forces 20

Figure 4. IoT Technology Market Challenges 21

Figure 5. IoT Telemedicine Platform Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 23

Figure 6. Remote Medical Care, Telemedicine has 44% Growth in 2016 24

Figure 7. IoT Telemedicine Platforms Market Shipments Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 25

Figure 8. Remote Care Reduces Readmissions 27

Figure 9. Coordinated Care Delivery Devices Used to Achieve Proactive Wellness Programs 34

Figure 10. Coordinated Care Delivery Locations 35

Figure 11. Proactive Wellness Program Functions 35

Figure 12. Telemedicine IoT Platform Disruptive Innovations 37

Figure 13. Telemedicine IoT Platform Applications 38

Figure 14. Intel Platform of Telemedicine Provides IoT Onboarding in Seconds 39

Figure 15. Redtone Smart City Solutions 41, Continued…

