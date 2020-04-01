“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Youth and Amateur Adult League Sports Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Worldwide youth Sports Software Markets are poised to achieve significant growth and enormous market consolidation as youth and recreational teams move to automated process

The youth sports software is sold or given away free to teams, leagues and tournaments. Often a league will distribute the software to teams, clubs, or tournaments. Sometimes teams and clubs buy the software directly. A lot of youth sports software had been homegrown functionality bolted onto a stable platform. This homegrown small market software has basically become outdated, slated to be replaced with packaged, licensed or cloud software that is more robust.

The youth sports software provides registration and payment collection. The payment collection aspect of the software is sometimes important because it creates a way to collect a transaction fee that is used to pay for the software and provide continuing revenue to the provider.

The primary purpose of youth and adult sports team software is to deliver robust, automated process for the registration, scheduling, web site construction, coaching management, communication, tournament play, and video coaching that are needed to run a team effectively. Transaction management and fee collection are key aspects of some of the software.

Active solutions based on transaction payments are often available at no additional cost to the teams and parents of players. Transaction fee basis provides a revenue model that makes the availability of the app free.

Integration of a variety of technologies is the functional direction of market development as vendors seek to build out a platform. As companies try to build out specialized payment processing, registration, scheduling, and team communications capability, the platforms become very complex and difficult to change. The classic software problems associated with integration of different software modules begin to plague systems developers. The platform can include a lot of different functions illustrated below.

Sports Software

Club Management

Sports Websites

Sports Technology

Team Roster Software

Team Registration Management

Volunteer Management Software

Travel Team Marketing

Travel Team Advertising

Flexible payment options.

Users can choose from various payment methods

Pay by check or by credit card

Track cash payments

Make payment on account

Provides an advertising base for retail outlets

Advertising base has local reach

Broad functionality

Administrators can collect online payment securely

One tap payment

Discounts & coupons are supported

Create one multifaceted product

Tracks rosters, schedules, game attendance, practice attendance

Tracks availability, team payments, and statistics

Text communications

Email communications

Messaging

Team web site communications

Effective communications capability

Fields

Courts

Lessons

Referees

Parties

Multipurpose rooms

Equipment

Background Screening

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Game Results Tracking

Online Registration

Scheduling

Team Assignments

Volunteer Management

Youth sports package software often generates revenue by taking a small percentage of the transactions that are run through the software by the teams. Standard software licenses are also used to pay for the software. A third revenue model depends on an annual fee per registration. In some cases, the fee is $50 per web site and an additional $299 annually A vendor typically charges $2.50 per registrant. Custom graphics are available for $599 typically. Software license revenue is a market factor. SaaS applications are sure to emerge as cloud computing becomes more relevant to the software industry.

Several youth team software vendors provide web site design tools, other vendors permit users to work with a graphics team to support building the appropriate design. Most vendors offer premium features to make them available in high end web sites. This includes text messaging, team, and effective communications capability.

A very few vendors are specialists in payments processing. Credit card processing is an important part of running an team. The teams revolve around shared use of fields, courts or ice. Payments processing provides a way to collect the money easily, providing a base for the team.

Most youth team software is available with an initial free trial. This lets people try out the web site for an organization. The strength of the software is the player registration process. Other vendors have strength in payments processing. Still others specialize in the web site design. A vendor that provides the best registration software considers it the bread and butter for the company. Communication is a more elaborate software requirement and that is being upgraded by most vendors. Vendors work to make their software customizable. Vendors permit users to ask questions specific to the league, they can add an additional fee to be collected during the registration process.

Vendors are making acquisitions to make the software able to provide a large set of capabilities. Modules brought in from different companies and developers are difficult to integrate into a functioning platform. Frequently functionality brought in from an acquisition is torn down and rewritten to make it conform to a platform standard.”

Market growth comes from increased benefits of organization in youth sports leagues. Travel teams and tournaments are in vogue. These do not happen in a consistent manner unless there is automated process in place. Automated process is just better for making a team function smoothly, eliminating vast amounts of politics. Shared resource is always a problem, having automated management is better. Once one aspect of the team management is automated, there is demand to automate all the processes across the board leading to plenty of consolidation and acquisitions in this market.

In a $9 billion U.S. youth sports market, the software for youth and amateur adult league teams at $1.2 represents only a portion of the total spending on the market. This is a nascent market, there is no end in sight, markets are Expected To Reach $6.9 Billion By 2023. Sports teams will continue to get more organized and depend on software to provide increased management efficiency.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

ACTIVE Network / ACTIVE Sports

NBC Sports / SportsEngine

Time / Sports Illustrated Play

TeamSnap

EZFacility

Blue Star Sports

Hudl

Affinity Sports

Dicks / Blue Sombrero

Cogran Systems

Market Participants

Affinity Sports

Atheletrax / mysportsort

Bear Dev

BenchBucket

Catapult

Coach Logic

Cogran

Easyteammanager

Engage Sports

FiXi Competition Management

HorizonWebRef.com

Jevin

Jonas Software / EZFacility

JoomSport

LeagueApps

LeagueLineup

LeagueLobster

LeagueRepublic

Nike+

QSTC

RosterBot

Sideline Sports

Sportlyzer

Swimtopia

Team Topia / SwimTopia

Teamer

TeamSideline.com

TeamSnap

Time / Sports Illustrated Play

Vista Equity Partners Fund IV and Vista Equity Partners Fund III /

Active Network / ActiveSports / Lanyon

Wooter

Zuluru

YourTeamOnline

Front Desk

ClubManager

Bm Sports Leagues New York

Team Sports Admin

WatchMeGoPro

JDPreneur

Bonzi Technology

TopDog Sports

Upper Hand

Key Topics

Youth Sports Software

Recreational League Sports Software

Amateur Adult League Software

Youth Sports Coaching

Sports Team Refistration

Sports Wearables

Travel Teams

Team Volunteer Management

Team Flexible payment

Team One tap payment

Sports Software

Club Management

Sports Websites

Sports Technology

Team Roster Software

Team Registration Management

Volunteer Management Software

Flexible payment options.

Youth Sports Team Communication

Table of Content:

Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Executive Summary 48

Youth League Sports Software Market Driving Forces 48

Youth League Sports Software Functions 54

Youth Team Sports Software Company Acquisitions 55

Protecting the Money Collected for a Youth Sports League 58

Team Sports Financial Reporting 59

Applications 61

Youth League Sports Software Market Shares 62

Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Forecasts 63

Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software: Market Description and Market Dynamics 65 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Software Market Shares and Forecasts 89 Youth League Sports Software Product Description 196 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Research and Technology 539 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles 546

List of tables

Figure 1. Youth League Sports Software Market Growth Opportunities 50

Figure 2. Youth League Sports Movement Toward Travel Teams 51

Figure 3. Youth League Sports Software Linking to Team Sponsors 52

Figure 4. Youth League Sports Software Market Driving Forces 53

Figure 5. Youth League Sports Software Functions 54

Figure 6. Youth League Sports Software Revenue Model Market Factors 56

Figure 7. Youth League Sports Software Market Demands 57

Figure 8. Team Sports HQ Reporting Functions 59

Figure 9. Team Sports Payments and Order Tracking Functions 60

Figure 10. Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Software: Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 62

Figure 11. Youth Team, League, Tournament Sports Software Forecasts, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 64

Figure 12. Barriers To Youth Sports Participation 71

Figure 13. Youth League Sports Software Market Driving Forces 74

Figure 14. Youth League Sports Software Development Mapping 75

Figure 15. Youth League Sports Software Market Factors 77, Continued…

