“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Worldwide Cloud Backup Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cloud Backup markets respond to the advantages brought by mega data centers for cloud computing. The quality and the customization of mega data centers are significant market growth drivers. Automation of process is a key efficiency tool.

Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Cloud Backup [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/93009

Cloud-backup markets get really, really big by 2024, $190.5 billion. The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things. That data gets stored in the cloud. This data is manipulated with analytics and accessed as information from many different sources.

With 2 trillion IoT processors and devices anticipated to be in place by 2024, there is a lot of data generated on a daily basis. While not all of it is stored or backed up, a lot of the data needs to be used again in analytics, hence the growth of cloud storage markets. Once the data is stored, it can be accessed again and used, which is a back-up function.

Worldwide, the Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is Expected To reach $190.5 Billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy. Geographically, this report is split into the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Place Purchase [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/93009

Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

Report Covers various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

Key Topics

Cloud Backup Markets

Cloud Virtual Machine

Platform Stack-Services

Mega Data Centers

Cloud CSP

Cloud MSP

Cloud Telco

High-Performance Switches

Software Defined Data Center

Customer Base Storage

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Social Media

Always on Data Centers

Robust, Quality Cloud Computing

Networking Performance

Scalable Infrastructure

Data Management Component

Microservices

Virtual Machines

Hypervisor

Open Compute

Companies Profiled

IBM

Amazon

Microsoft

Google

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Veeam Software

Barracuda Networks

Carbonite

Autotask / Datto

Asigra

Acronis International GmbH

Code42 Software

Datto

Druva Software

Efolder

Table of Content:

CLOUD BACK-UP: MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS 17

1.1 Cloud Back-up 17

1.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center 19

CLOUD BACK-UP MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS 20

2.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces 20

2.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud 22

2.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares 22

2.3 Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts 27

2.3.1 Cloud Back-up Market Segments Analysis CSP, MSP, and Telco, 2012-2017 31

2.4 Cloud Back-up Pricing 34

2.5 Cloud Back-up and Storage for Private, Public, and Hybrid Market Sectors 36

2.5.1 Private Cloud 40

2.5.2 Public Cloud 41

2.5.3 Hybrid Cloud 41

2.5.4 Social Media Always on Data Centers 41

2.6 Cloud Back-up Regional Market Segments 42

CLOUD BACK-UP PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 47

3.1 Amazon 47

3.1.1 Amazon Business 47

3.1.2 Amazon Competition 47

3.1.3 Amazon Description 48

3.1.4 Amazon Fault Tolerance and Redundancy Solutions 53

3.2 Goldman Sachs Open Compute Project 53

3.3 Robust, Quality Cloud Computing 55

3.4 Networking Performance 61

3.4.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments 63

3.4.2 Internet Has Grown by a Factor of 100 Over The Past 10 Years 65

3.4.3 Realigning Data Center Cost Structures 66

3.4.4 IT Relies On Replacing Virtual Machine: VM Virtualization 67

3.4.5 Microservices 69

3.4.6 Microservices Features 70

3.4 7 Microservices Modules 72

3.4.8 Difficulties with Virtual Machines 73

3.4.9 Hypervisor a Difficulty 74

3.4.10 Virtual Machines Use Bare Metal, Containers Use Orchestration Software 76

3.4.11 Bare Metal an Inefficient Use of Compute Resource 77

3.4.12 Bare Metal Less Efficient 77

3.4.13 Industry Uses Robots Because Manual Labor Is Slow And Error Prone 78

3.4.14 IT processes Replace Manual Labor 79

3.4.15 Mega Data Center Orchestration Software 80

4 CLOUD BACK-UP RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY 81

4.1 Enterprise IT Control Centers 81

4.2 Open Compute Project (OCP) 83

4.2.1 Microsoft Investment in Open Compute 85

4.2.2 Microsoft Leverages Open Compute Project to Bring Benefit to Enterprise Customers 86

4.3 Open Source Foundation 86

4.3.1 OSPF Neighbor Relationship Over Layer 3 MPLS VPN 87

4.4 Dynamic Systems 90

4.4.1 Robust, Enterprise-Quality Fault Tolerance 90

4.5 Cache / Queue 92

4.6 Multicast 94

4.7 Performance Optimization 95

4.8 Fault Tolerance 96

4.8.1 Gateways 97

4.8.2 Promise Of Web Services 97

5 CLOUD BACK-UP COMPANY PROFILES 99

5.1 Acronis International GmbH 99

5.2 Alphabet / Google 99

5.2.1 Google Switches Provide Scale-Out: Server And Storage Expansion 100

5.2.2 Google Uses Switches and Routers Deployed in Fabrics 101

5.2.3 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing 102

5.2.4 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing: Routing Destinations 103

5.2.5 Google Clos Topology Network Capacity Scalability 104

5.3 Apple 106

5.3.1 Apple Technology For Self-Driving Cars 106

5.3.2 Apple Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology 107

5.4 Asigra 107

5.4.1 Asigra Revenue 107

5.5 AWS / Amazon 108

5.5.1 AWS 112

5.6 Barracuda Networks 112

5.6.1 Barracuda Q3 Total Revenue Grew To $94.7 Million 113

5.6.2 Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Leading Private Equity Investment Firm Thoma Bravo, LLC 113

5.6.3 Barracuda Networks Third Quarter 2018 Revenue 113

5.7 Carbonite 114

5.7.1 Carbonite SMB Target Markets 116

5.7.2 Carbonite Offerings 117

5.8 Code42 Software 119

5.9 Datto / Autotask 119

5.9.1 Datto Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners 120

5.9.2 Autotask 121

5.9.3 Datto Hardware-Based On-Site And Offsite Backup, Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity Services 122

5.9.4 Datto / Autotask 123

5.10 Druva Software Leverages AWS 123

5.10.1 Druva 2017 Growth 125

5.10.2 Druva 128

5.11 Efolder 129, Continued…

6 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS 180

6.15 State-Of-The-Art Global Infrastructure 180ons 178

List of tables

Figure 1. Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2024 15

Figure 2. Business-Driven Security Technologies And Trends 18

Figure 3. Cloud Computing Provides Business Continuity 21

Figure 4. Cloud Storage and Back-Up Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 22

Figure 5. Cloud Storage and Back-Up Market Shares, Small and Medium Business, SMB Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and

2017 23

Figure 6. Cloud Storage and Back-Up Market Shares, Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Managed Service Providers (MSP),

Telcom Services Provider (TELC) , SMB, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 25

Figure 7. Cloud Storage and Back-Up Market Shares, Private, Public, Hybrid, SMB, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017

26

Figure 8. Cloud Datacenter, Co-Location, and Social Media Storage Revenue Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016

27

Figure 9. Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2024 28

igure 10. Cloud Back-up Markets, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 2012-2017 29

Figure 11. Cloud Back-up Markets, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 2012-2017 30

Figure 12. Cloud Back-up CSP, MSP, and Telco Market Segments, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 20122017

31

Figure 13. Cloud Back-up CSP, MSP, and Telco Market Segments, SMB and Smart Devices, Percent, Worldwide, 20122017

32

Figure 14. Cloud Back-up CSP, MSP, and Telco Market Segments, SMB and Smart Devices, Dollars, Worldwide, 20172024

33

Figure 15. Cloud Back-up CSP, MSP, and Telco Market Segments, SMB and Smart Devices, Percent, Worldwide, 20172024

33, Continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

https://www.arcognizance.com/