Retail & Al a Carte services Will Escalate the airline ancillary services Market at a CAGR of 15.8%

Latest market study on “Airline Ancillary Services Market to 2027 by Type (Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales); and Carrier Type (Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The global Airline Ancillary Services market is accounted to US$ 92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

Airlines continue to lead the business world, embracing the truism that all customers are different and have different needs. Therefore, the airlines are progressively enhancing their offers to reflect the different needs and values of their customers.

There has been constant growth in airline ancillary services industry. Recently, Air Seychelles partnered with Booking.com in order to facilitate accommodation option to its customers. The collaboration further aimed to provide more options to company’s guests who were looking to book their flights and accommodation in one go when travelling. In addition, Singapore Airlines (SIA) partnered with DFASS and SATS in order to establish a joint venture that would engage into travel-associated retail operations in Singapore under the brand names of Scootlogue and KrisShop.

Some of the leading Airline Ancillary Services market include, United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

The report segments the global Airline Ancillary Services market as follows:

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Type

Baggage fees

Onboard retail and a la carte services

Airline travel retail

FFP miles sales

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Australia India Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



