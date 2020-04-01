“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
New study on Hospital Artificial Intelligence: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The 2017 study has 90 pages, 35 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs.
Request Latest PDF Sample of Hospital Artificial Intelligence [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/93027
Hospital Artificial Intelligence
Hospital care management can leverage augmented intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients or to work across an entire population. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery.
The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.
The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.
Place Purchase [email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/93027
Major factors driving the market for artificial intelligence in hospitals include its ability to provide better diagnostic accuracy under a variety of testing conditions. The worldwide aging population creates demand for increased accuracy of early diagnosis. An increase in the number of people with end stage diabetes, cancer, and severe respiratory diseases creates need for advanced medical diagnostic capabilities that work earlier in the evolution of disease, creating the ability to implement therapies that are lifesaving.
According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Partners HealthCare and GE Healthcare are launching a 10-year partnership to bring artificial intelligence into every area of hospital operations. IBM brings Watson to the hospital AI landscape in hospitals. “Progress is demonstrated by the health care AI launch to the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Clinical Data Science (Partners). Multidisciplinary teams from Partners and GE Healthcare have worked to develop applications for AI in every step of the patient journey from the moment they are admitted to the hospital.
“Long-term, the goal is to develop applications that improve the way illnesses are diagnosed, change how treatment is developed, decrease unnecessary biopsies, streamline clinical workflows, and increase the amount of time clinicians spend with patients.”
Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasts
Hospital artificial intelligence market shipments at $19 billion in 2016 are Forecast To Reach $50 Billion Dollars, Worldwide 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the AI units are offering breakthrough treatments and diagnostic capabilities.
Research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, Bloomberg, and Thompson Financial.
The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.
Report covers the various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
General Electric
IBM
Market Participants
Alphabet / Google
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Merck
Prognos
Quest Diagnostics
Safeguard Scientifics
Zebra
Key Topics
Immunotherapy for Cancer Hospital artificial intelligence market
supervised machine learning techniques
AI Segmentation
AI dimensionality reduction
AI anomaly detection
AI pattern recognition
AI replaces supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery
Hospital artificial intelligence market
supervised machine learning techniques
AI Segmentation
AI dimensionality reduction
AI anomaly detection
AI pattern recognition
AI replaces supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery
Table of Content:
- Artificial Intelligence Cancer Diagnostics Market Description and Market Dynamics: 12
1.1 Artificial Intelligence Very Big Breakthrough in Cancer Diagnostics 12
1.2 Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases 13
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cancer Diagnostics Market Driving Forces 15
2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cancer Diagnostics Market Driving Forces 15
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Cancer Diagnostics Market Shares: 17
2.3 Artificial Intelligence for Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasts: 18
2.4 Cancer Statistics 25
2.5 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges 28
2.6 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Software Prices: 33
2.7 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Regional Segments: 34
- Hospital Artificial Intelligence Products: 36
3.1 Partners HealthCare, IBM, and GE Healthcare 36
3.2 IBM Watson 38
3.2.1 IBM Genomic And Immunotherapy Supercomputing for Patient Management 41
3.2.2 Mayo Clinic and IBM Watson 42
3.3 Google’s AI Subsidiary DeepMind is Partnering With Another UK hospital 44
3.4 Prognos 44
- Hospital Artificial Intelligence Research and Technology: 45
4.1 Research at Google 45
4.2 IBM AI Research 46
4.2.1 Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings 47
4.3 Google and Nvidia Artificial Intelligence 48
- Hospital Artificial Intelligence Companies 49
5.1 Alphabet / Google 49
5.1.1 Google Artificial Intelligence Subsidiary DeepMind Healthcare Initiative 49
5.2 General Electric (GE) 50
5.2.1 General Electric Revenue by Segment 50
5.2.2 GE Healthcare and Massachusetts General Artificial Intelligence 51
5.3 IBM 54
5.3.1 IBM Watson Genomics by Quest Diagnostics 55
5.3.2 IBM Watson Healthcare Revenue 57
5.3.3 IBM Watson Solutions Software Healthcare Revenue 57
5.4 Prognos 58
5.4.1 Coding Healthcare Datasets Full Of Unstructured Text 61
5.5 Quest Diagnostics 65
5.5.1 IBM Personalized Healthcare: Watson Genomics from Quest Diagnostics 66
5.5.2 Quest Diagnostics Revenue 67
5.6 Safeguard Scientifics Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results 67
5.6.1 Safeguard Scientifics Prognos DxCloud 68
List of tables
Figure 1. Artificial Intelligence Cancer Diagnostics Market Shares, Software, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 9
Figure 2. Artificial Intelligence for Cancer Diagnosis Market Shipments Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 11
Figure 3. Cancer Artificial Intelligence Components 14
Figure 4. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Predictive Functions 14
Figure 5. Artificial Intelligence Cancer Diagnostics (AI) Market Driving Forces 15
Figure 6. Healthcare Safety Features Implemented by Artificial Intelligence (AI)16
Figure 7. Artificial Intelligence Cancer Diagnostics Market Shares, Software, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 17
Figure 8. Artificial Intelligence for Cancer Diagnostics Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 18
Figure 9. Artificial Intelligence for Cancer Diagnostics Market Shipments Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 20
Figure 10. Artificial Intelligence for Cancer Diagnostics Market Shipments Forecasts Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 21
Figure 11. AI Replacements for Supervised Manual Techniques For Diagnosis And Care Delivery. 22
Figure 12. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Long-Term Goal 23
Figure 13. Hospital Artificial intelligence Action Functions 24
Figure 14. Pancreatic Cancer Survival Rate 27
Figure 15. Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges 29, Continued…
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.
ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.
Contact Us:
Ranjeet Dengale
Director Sales
Analytical Research Cognizanc
+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448
[email protected]
https://www.arcognizance.com/