Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Markets implement cloud computing with shared resource and foolproof security systems that protect the integrity of corporate data. Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.

Building size cloud 2.0 computer implementations feature simplicity of design achievable only with scale. These data centers implement cloud 2.0 in a move that works better than much of the current cloud computing. The cloud 2.0 data centers have been reduced to two types of components, an ASIC server: single chip servers and a network based on a matching ASIC switch. Data centers are implemented with a software controller for that ASIC server and switch infrastructure.

The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.

Cloud 2.0 mega data centers are different from ordinary cloud computing. Mega datacenter networks deliver unprecedented speed at the scale of entire buildings. They are built for modularity. They are constantly upgraded to meet the insatiable bandwidth demands of the latest generation of servers. They are managed for availability.

According to Susan Eustis, “The mega data centers have stepped in to do the job of automated process in the data center, increasing compute capacity efficiently by simplifying the processing task into two simple component parts that can scale on demand. The added benefit of automated application integration brings massive savings to the IT budget, replacing manual process for application integration.”

The only way to realign enterprise data center cost structures is to automate infrastructure management and orchestration. Mega data centers automate server and connectivity management. Cisco UCS Director illustrates software that automates everything beyond. Cisco UCS automates switching and storage, along with hypervisor, operating system, and virtual machine provisioning.

As IT relies more on virtualization and cloud mega data center computing, the physical infrastructure is flexible and agile enough to support the virtual infrastructure. Comprehensive infrastructure management and orchestration is essential. The enterprise data centers and many cloud infrastructure operations all have similar problems of being mired in administrative expense. This presents a problem for those tasked with running companies.

The Internet has grown by a factor of 100 over the past 10 years. To accommodate that growth, hyperscale data centers have evolved to provide processing at scale, known as cloud computing. Facebook for one, has increased the corporate data center compute capacity by a factor of 1,000. To Meet Future Demands on the Internet Over the Next 10 Years, the company needs to increase capacity by the same amount again. Nobody really knows how to get there.

Key Topics:

Hyperscale Data Center

Scale

Automation

Cloud Computing

Cloud 2.0

Automatic Rules

Push-Button Actions

Cloud Application Integration

Container Control System

Open Source Container

Bare Metal To Container

Controllers

KubernetesDefacto Standard

Container Management

System

Global IP Traffic

Mega Data Center

Google KubernetesDefacto

Standard Container

Digital Data Expanding

Exponentially

Colocation Shared

Infrastructure

Power and Data Center Fault

Tolerance

100 Gbps Adoption

Data Center Architectures

High-Performance Cloud

Computing

Core Routing Platform

Datacenter Metrics

Mega Data Center Fabric

Implementation

Digital Data

Open Source Container

Control System

Defacto Standard Container

Management System

Co-Location, and Social

Media Cloud

Biggest Data Centers

Cloud 2.0

Intelligent Cloud Segment

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Facebook Amazon (AWS)

Microsoft Google

Market Participants

365 Data Centers

Amazon

Apple

Alibaba

Baidu

Chef

China Building A Cloud Computing Complex

China Mobile

Colocation America Data Center Bandwidth and Measurements

Colo-D

CoreSIte

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Docker

DuPont Fabros Technology

Edge ConneX

Equinix

Facebook

Forsythe

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel

I/O

InterXion

Mesosphere

Microsoft

US National Security Agency

NEC

NTT / RagingWire

OpenStack Cloud Controller

Puppet

QTS

Qualcom

Rackspace

Red Hat / Ansible

Switch

Tango

Tencent

Twitter

Report Methodology

This is the 690th report in a series of market research reports that provide forecasts in communications, telecommunications, the internet, computer, software, and telephone equipment. The project leaders take direct responsibility for writing and preparing each report. They have significant experience preparing industry studies. Forecasts are based on primary research and proprietary databases. Forecasts reflect analysis of the market trends in the segment and related segments. Unit and dollar shipments are analyzed through consideration of dollar volume of each market participation in the segment. Market share analysis includes conversations with key customers of products, industry segment leaders, marketing directors, distributors, leading market participants, and companies seeking to develop measurable market share. Over 200 in-depth interviews are conducted for each report with a broad range of key participants and opinion leaders in the market segment.

Table of Content:

Hyperscale Datacenters: Market Description and Market Dynamics Hyperscale Datacenters Market Shares and Forecasts Hyperscale Datacenter Infrastructure Description Hyperscale Datacenters Research and Technology Hyperscale Datacenters Company Profiles

List Of Tables:

Figure 1. Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces

Figure 2. Cloud Datacenter, Co-Location, and Social Media Revenue Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016

Figure 3. Cloud 2.0 Mega Datacenter Market Forecast, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023

Figure 4.RagingWire Colocation N+1 Shared Infrastructure

Figure 5.RagingWire Colocation N+1 Dedicated Infrastructure

Figure 6.RagingWire Data Center Maintenance on N+1 Dedicated System Reduces Fault Tolerance

Figure 7.RagingWire Data Center Stays Fault Tolerant During Maintenance with 2N+2 System

Figure 8. Global Digital Information Created and Shared 2005-2015

Figure 9. 100 Gbps Adoption

Figure 10. Data Center Technology Shifting

Figure 11. Data Center Technology Shift

Figure 12.IT Cloud Evolution

Figure 13. Facebook Networking Infrastructure Fabric

Figure 14. Datacenter Metrics

Figure 15. Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces, Continued…

