The study has 493 pages, 201 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth. Portable Oxygen Concentrators support lifestyle for medical oxygen users.
Portable oxygen concentrators are approved by the FAA for use on airlines. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities. Distributors are concentrated on determining which portable oxygen concentrator allows the freedom to continue a meaningful lifestyle. There are two types of oxygen delivery systems providing supplemental oxygen therapy; continuous flow (Respironics SimplyGo, SeQual Eclipes,) and pulse dose (Inogen One G3, AirSep Freestyle, Invacare XPO2).
A pulse dose system is the most commonly used portable oxygen concentrator. Because of its light weight and long battery life, some lasting up to 8 hours on a single battery charge, the units are preferred by patients. Some oxygen users require continuous flow oxygen due to their diagnosis or illness progress. Continuous flow is required by any oxygen user who is titrating oxygen into their CPAP or BiPAP therapy.
Major factors driving the market for portable oxygen concentrators include device ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The worldwide aging population benefits from supplemental medical oxygen. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases are a direct market driver. Advantages of portable oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are easy to use. They are affordable.
The complexion of the home oxygen market is changing. Home oxygen markets have been predicated on a dealer infrastructure. These dealers get reimbursed for regular deliveries of oxygen used in the home, and for supplemental oxygen so the patient can go out, buy groceries, go to the movies, and visit family for a short time. The advent of reliable, inexpensive portable home oxygen concentrators has changed the market dynamic significantly.
The economics of the medical oxygen market have been changing for a long time. No longer do patients need regular deliveries of oxygen for supplemental purposes so the patient can go out. Even patient stationary device at home with refill capacity that works to go out of the home is outdated.CMS Medicare and the private insurers that follow their lead have been resisting paying for supplemental oxygen because the price of truck rolls is too high. With lowered reimbursement, the dealer distribution network that has been in place for many years is no longer tenable.
Inogen has implemented a direct to consumer market strategy, with sales of oxygen devices conducted over the Internet.
“Technology has achieved major breakthroughs for portable oxygen concentrator units. Smaller and lighter units are of benefit to patients, supporting the ability to carry the devices easily, permitting the implementation of a direct to consumer market strategy.”
A few companies dominate the portable oxygen concentrator market sector. Inogen has taken over the market leadership position with improved technology and innovative marketing. Invacare had carefully nurtured its distribution network and continues to do so, but the markets are changing with deliveries from dealers a problem in the industry and for reimbursement, giving Inogen market advantage.
Portable oxygen concentrator markets at $948.5 million market in 2016 are Set to Become A $2.9 Billion Market In 2023. Market growth is a result of the aging of the population and the increased need for oxygen.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Inogen
Philips / Respironics
Chart / Caire / SeQual
AirSep
NTK
Drive / Devilbiss
O2Concepts Oxlife
Market Participants
Applied Home Healthcare Equipment
Besco
Chart Industries
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
First Class Medical
Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.
Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors
GSE
Inogen
Invacare
Jiuxin Medical
Leistung Engineering
Longfian Scitech
Merits
Nidek Medical
NTK
Precision Medical
O2 Concepts
Philips Healthcare / Respironics
ResMed
Zadro Health Solutions
Key Topics
Oxygen Concentrator
Portable Oxygen Concentrators
Homecare
Home Oxygen
Home Medical Equipment
Oxygen Therapy
Managed Care
Non-Acute Health Care
Unified Supply Network
Portable Pulsed Delivery Oxygen
Portable Continuous Pressure Oxygen
Portable Pulsed Oxygen
Patients on Oxygen
Home Oxygen Reimbursement
Homefill Oxygen Concentrator
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecasts
Table of Content:
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Executive Summary 28
Portable Oxygen Concentrator 28
Home Oxygen Market, Moves to Portable Concentrators 29
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 31
Change in Home Oxygen Market 33
Pressure To Reduce Costs As Part Of the Deficit Reduction Act (DRA) 34
Direct to Consumer Model Replaces Distribution and Home Services Model 35
Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 36
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares 37
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts 39
- Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description And Market Dynamics 41
2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares And Forecasts 70
- Portable Oxygen Concentrator Product Description 184
- Oxygen Concentrator Technology 298
- Portable Oxygen Equipment Company Description 348
List of Tables
Figure 1. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Advantages 29
Figure 2. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 31
Figure 3. Home Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrator Systems Market Factors 32
Figure 4. Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 36
Figure 5. Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares, Dollars, 2016 38
Figure 6. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shipments Forecasts, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 40
Figure 7. Homecare Market Growth Factors 41
Figure 8. Invacare View of Benefits of Homecare 42
Figure 9. Oxygen Concentrator Patient Population 59
Figure 10. Marketing Globally 67
Figure 11. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Advantages 71
Figure 12. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 73
Figure 13. Home Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrator Systems Market Factors 74
Figure 14. Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 78
Figure 15. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Company Products 80, Continued…
