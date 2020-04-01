“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The study has 493 pages, 201 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth. Portable Oxygen Concentrators support lifestyle for medical oxygen users.

Portable oxygen concentrators are approved by the FAA for use on airlines. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities. Distributors are concentrated on determining which portable oxygen concentrator allows the freedom to continue a meaningful lifestyle. There are two types of oxygen delivery systems providing supplemental oxygen therapy; continuous flow (Respironics SimplyGo, SeQual Eclipes,) and pulse dose (Inogen One G3, AirSep Freestyle, Invacare XPO2).

A pulse dose system is the most commonly used portable oxygen concentrator. Because of its light weight and long battery life, some lasting up to 8 hours on a single battery charge, the units are preferred by patients. Some oxygen users require continuous flow oxygen due to their diagnosis or illness progress. Continuous flow is required by any oxygen user who is titrating oxygen into their CPAP or BiPAP therapy.

Major factors driving the market for portable oxygen concentrators include device ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The worldwide aging population benefits from supplemental medical oxygen. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases are a direct market driver. Advantages of portable oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are easy to use. They are affordable.

The complexion of the home oxygen market is changing. Home oxygen markets have been predicated on a dealer infrastructure. These dealers get reimbursed for regular deliveries of oxygen used in the home, and for supplemental oxygen so the patient can go out, buy groceries, go to the movies, and visit family for a short time. The advent of reliable, inexpensive portable home oxygen concentrators has changed the market dynamic significantly.

The economics of the medical oxygen market have been changing for a long time. No longer do patients need regular deliveries of oxygen for supplemental purposes so the patient can go out. Even patient stationary device at home with refill capacity that works to go out of the home is outdated.CMS Medicare and the private insurers that follow their lead have been resisting paying for supplemental oxygen because the price of truck rolls is too high. With lowered reimbursement, the dealer distribution network that has been in place for many years is no longer tenable.

Inogen has implemented a direct to consumer market strategy, with sales of oxygen devices conducted over the Internet.

“Technology has achieved major breakthroughs for portable oxygen concentrator units. Smaller and lighter units are of benefit to patients, supporting the ability to carry the devices easily, permitting the implementation of a direct to consumer market strategy.”

A few companies dominate the portable oxygen concentrator market sector. Inogen has taken over the market leadership position with improved technology and innovative marketing. Invacare had carefully nurtured its distribution network and continues to do so, but the markets are changing with deliveries from dealers a problem in the industry and for reimbursement, giving Inogen market advantage.

Portable oxygen concentrator markets at $948.5 million market in 2016 are Set to Become A $2.9 Billion Market In 2023. Market growth is a result of the aging of the population and the increased need for oxygen.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Inogen

Philips / Respironics

Chart / Caire / SeQual

AirSep

NTK

Drive / Devilbiss

O2Concepts Oxlife

Market Participants

Applied Home Healthcare Equipment

Besco

Chart Industries

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

First Class Medical

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors

GSE

Inogen

Invacare

Jiuxin Medical

Leistung Engineering

Longfian Scitech

Merits

Nidek Medical

NTK

Precision Medical

O2 Concepts

Philips Healthcare / Respironics

ResMed

Zadro Health Solutions

Key Topics

Oxygen Concentrator

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Homecare

Home Oxygen

Home Medical Equipment

Oxygen Therapy

Managed Care

Non-Acute Health Care

Unified Supply Network

Portable Pulsed Delivery Oxygen

Portable Continuous Pressure Oxygen

Portable Pulsed Oxygen

Patients on Oxygen

Home Oxygen Reimbursement

Homefill Oxygen Concentrator

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecasts

Table of Content:

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Executive Summary 28

Portable Oxygen Concentrator 28

Home Oxygen Market, Moves to Portable Concentrators 29

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 31

Change in Home Oxygen Market 33

Pressure To Reduce Costs As Part Of the Deficit Reduction Act (DRA) 34

Direct to Consumer Model Replaces Distribution and Home Services Model 35

Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 36

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares 37

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts 39

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description And Market Dynamics 41

2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares And Forecasts 70

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Product Description 184 Oxygen Concentrator Technology 298 Portable Oxygen Equipment Company Description 348

List of Tables

Figure 1. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Advantages 29

Figure 2. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 31

Figure 3. Home Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrator Systems Market Factors 32

Figure 4. Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 36

Figure 5. Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares, Dollars, 2016 38

Figure 6. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shipments Forecasts, Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2023 40

Figure 7. Homecare Market Growth Factors 41

Figure 8. Invacare View of Benefits of Homecare 42

Figure 9. Oxygen Concentrator Patient Population 59

Figure 10. Marketing Globally 67

Figure 11. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Advantages 71

Figure 12. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Home Medical Market Driving Forces 73

Figure 13. Home Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrator Systems Market Factors 74

Figure 14. Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs) Market Driving Forces 78

Figure 15. Portable Oxygen Concentrator Company Products 80, Continued…

