Electric actuators are known as a device that transforms the rotational motion of an electric motor into linear motion. The electric actuator market is driven by the rising demand for commercial and defense aircraft. Also, the rising use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation to further boost the growth of the electric actuators market. There has been a significant rise in need for robotics and automation in the industrial sector owing to the ongoing advances in technology, rising labor costs, and intensified competition from low-wage overseas locations. This is increasing the demand for electric actuators, which help to control the speed and position required by each robot which is likely to boost the electric actuator market.

Within the Electric Actuator market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Electric Actuator market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Rotork, Parker Hannifin, ABB Group, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, BERNARD CONTROLS, DewertOkin, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Tefulong (Shanghai) Technologies Co., TiMOTION

Ongoing technological advancements in actuators and growing investments to carry out process automation in end-use industries of emerging economies is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Also, increasing number of air passengers and new aircraft deliveries is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Need for new and advanced actuators in different verticals and development of smart cities across the globe might provide new opportunities for the electric actuator market.

Electric Actuator Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

