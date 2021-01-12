Subsequent Era Sequencing-World Marketplace Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The World Subsequent Era Sequencing marketplace is estimated at $3.41 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to achieve $13.50 billion by way of 2022 rising at a CAGR of 21.73% from 2015 to 2022. The rising adoption of sequencing applied sciences in medical programs and coffee price DNA sequencing are prone to force the marketplace expansion. Alternatively, components equivalent to accuracy and standardization problems and loss of professional exertions are inhibiting the marketplace expansion. The upward push in personalize medication and cloud computing are prone to create extra alternatives for this marketplace all the way through the forecast duration.

Get admission to the PDF pattern of the record @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/221821

In generation, sequencing by way of synthesis (SBS) section is expected to transport with a best possible CAGR all the way through forecast duration. Diagnostics in utility section holds the biggest percentage and is anticipated to develop at best possible CAGR all the way through forecast duration. Analysis establishments held the biggest marketplace percentage in finish consumer section. North The united states dominates the worldwide subsequent era sequencing marketplace adopted by way of Europe owing to emerging govt enhance against analysis and construction. Asia pacific is anticipated to develop at a sooner charge all the way through the forecast duration because of the unmet marketplace call for and extending investments for construction of healthcare.

One of the vital key gamers available in the market come with Roche Conserving Ag, Qiagen N.V., Knome, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Partek, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Applied sciences, Ltd., Macrogen Inc., Existence Applied sciences Company, Illumina, Inc., Genomatix Instrument GmbH, GATC Biotech Ag., Eurofins Clinical, DNASTAR Inc., Biomatters, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Institute and Agilent Applied sciences, Inc.

Platforms Lined:

Sequencing Services and products

Exome Sequencing

Methyl- Sequencing

Focused Re-Sequencing

Complete-Genome Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Chip- Sequencing

RNA- Sequencing

Different Sequencing Services and products

Sequencing Platforms

Thermo Fisher Clinical (Existence Applied sciences)

ION S5 & S5 Xl

ION PGM

ION Proton

Pacific Biosciences

Illumina

Different Sequencing Platforms

Applied sciences Lined:

Sequencing By way of Ligation (SBL)

Unmarried-Molecule Actual-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Sequencing By way of Synthesis (SBS)

Pyrosequencing

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Different Applied sciences

Finish Customers Lined:

Hospitals and clinics

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Analysis establishments

Different Finish Customers

Programs Lined:

Customized medications

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Agriculture & Animal Analysis

Prenatal Checking out

Biomarker Discovery

HLA Checking out

Infectious Sicknesses

Genetic Screening

Oncology

Idiopathic Sicknesses

Different Programs

Areas Lined:

North The united states

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Remainder of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Remainder of Asia Pacific

Remainder of the International

Center East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our record gives:

– Marketplace percentage exams for the regional and nation stage segments

– Marketplace percentage research of the highest trade gamers

– Strategic suggestions for the brand new entrants

– Marketplace forecasts for at least 7 years of all of the discussed segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Marketplace Developments (Drivers, Constraints, Alternatives, Threats, Demanding situations, Funding Alternatives, and proposals)

– Strategic suggestions in key industry segments based totally in the marketplace estimations

– Aggressive landscaping mapping the important thing commonplace traits

– Corporate profiling with detailed methods, financials, and up to date tendencies

– Provide chain traits mapping the most recent technological developments

Browse the overall record @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/stories/index/next-generation-sequencing-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Desk of Contents

1 Government Abstract

n

2 Preface

2.1 Summary

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Analysis Scope

2.4 Analysis Technique

2.4.1 Information Mining

2.4.2 Information Research

2.4.3 Information Validation

2.4.4 Analysis Way

2.5 Analysis Resources

2.5.1 Number one Analysis Resources

2.5.2 Secondary Analysis Resources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Marketplace Pattern Research

3.1 Advent

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Alternatives

3.5 Threats

3.6 Era Research

3.7 Finish Consumer Research

3.8 Software Research

3.9 Rising Markets

3.10 Futuristic Marketplace Situation

4 Porters 5 Drive Research

4.1 Bargaining energy of providers

4.2 Bargaining energy of patrons

4.3 Risk of substitutes

4.4 Risk of recent entrants

4.5 Aggressive contention

5 World Subsequent Era Sequencing Marketplace, By way of Platforms

5.1 Advent

5.2 Sequencing Services and products

5.2.1 Exome Sequencing

5.2.2 Methyl- Sequencing

5.2.3 Focused Re-Sequencing

5.2.4 Complete-Genome Sequencing

5.2.5 De Novo Sequencing

5.2.6 Chip- Sequencing

5.2.7 RNA- Sequencing

5.2.8 Different Sequencing Services and products

5.3 Sequencing Platforms

5.3.1 Thermo Fisher Clinical (Existence Applied sciences)

5.3.1.1 ION Torrent Platforms

5.3.1.1.1 ION S5 & S5 Xl

5.3.1.1.2 ION PGM

5.3.1.1.3 ION Proton

5.3.1.2 Cast Collection

5.3.2 Pacific Biosciences

5.3.2.1 Sequel Machine

5.3.2.2 Pacbio Rs Ii

5.3.3 Illumina

5.3.3.1 Hiseq X Ten & Hiseq X 5

5.3.3.2 Nextseq500

5.3.3.3 Hiseq Collection

5.3.3.4 Miseq Collection

5.3.4 Different Sequencing Platforms

6 World Subsequent Era Sequencing Marketplace, By way of Era

6.1 Advent

6.2 Sequencing By way of Ligation (SBL)

6.3 Unmarried-Molecule Actual-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

6.4 Sequencing By way of Synthesis (SBS)

6.5 Pyrosequencing

6.6 ION Semiconductor Sequencing

6.7 Different Applied sciences

7 World Subsequent Era Sequencing Marketplace, By way of Finish Consumer

7.1 Advent

7.2 Hospitals and clinics

7.3 Biotech & Pharma Companies

7.4 Analysis establishments

7.5 Different Finish Customers

8 World Subsequent Era Sequencing Marketplace, By way of Software

8.1 Advent

8.2 Customized Drugs

8.3 Drug Discovery

8.4 Diagnostics

8.5 Agriculture & Animal Analysis

8.8 Prenatal Checking out

8.7 Biomarker Discovery

8.8 HLA Checking out

8.9 Infectious Sicknesses

8.10 Genetic Screening

8.11 Oncology

8.12 Idiopathic Sicknesses

8.13 Different Programs

9 World Subsequent Era Sequencing Marketplace, By way of Geography

9.1 North The united states

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 UK

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Remainder of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Japan

9.3.2 China

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Remainder of Asia Pacific

9.4 Remainder of the International

9.4.1 Center East

9.4.2 Brazil

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 South Africa

9.4.5 Egypt

10 Key Traits

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Release

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Different Key Methods

11 Corporate Profiling

11.1 Roche Conserving Ag

11.2 Qiagen N.V.

11.3 Knome, Inc.

11.4 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.5 Partek, Inc.

11.6 Pacific Biosciences

11.7 Oxford Nanopore Applied sciences, Ltd.

11.8 Macrogen Inc.

11.9 Existence Applied sciences Company

11.10 Illumina, Inc.

11.11 Genomatix Instrument GmbH

11.12 GATC Biotech Ag.

11.13 Eurofins Clinical

11.14 DNASTAR Inc.

11.15 Biomatters, Ltd.

11.16 Beijing Genomics Institute

11.17 Agilent Applied sciences, Inc.

Direct buy the record @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/touch/purchase-single-user/221821

About Us:

Orbis Analysis (orbisresearch.com) is a unmarried level support for all of your marketplace analysis necessities. We have now huge database of stories from the main publishers and authors around the globe. We specialise in turning in custom designed stories as in step with the necessities of our shoppers. We have now entire details about our publishers and therefore are certain in regards to the accuracy of the industries and verticals in their specialization. This is helping our shoppers to map their wishes and we produce the easiest required marketplace analysis find out about for our shoppers.

Touch Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Supervisor – Consumer Engagements

4144N Central Parkway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Telephone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Hyperlinks:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/221821

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/cut price/221821