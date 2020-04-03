The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

The major companies offering smart reefer container market include ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand – A Maersk Company are also offering the smart reefer containers and solutions for various end-use industries, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The market for smart reefer container has been segmented on the basis of offerings, technology, reefer, end-user industry, and geography. The smart reefer container market based on offerings is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services. The service segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the smart reefer container market. The smart reefer container market on the basis of the technology is segmented into GPS, cellular, long-range wide area network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and others. The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) segment led the smart reefer container market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for smart reefer containers by reefer is further segmented into 10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, and 45HQ. The 40GP segment led the smart reefer container market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The report segments the global smart reefer container market as follows:

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Offerings

Hardware Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Humidity Sensors Gas Sensors Position Sensors Others

Software

Service

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Technology

GPS

Cellular

Long Range Wide Area Network

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Reefer

10GP

20GP

40GP

40HQ

45HQ

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Military & Defense

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



