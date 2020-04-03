On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global axial fans market are Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

The report segments the global axial fans market as follows:

Global Axial Fans Market – by Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

Global Axial Fans Market – by Size

Diameter (Below 250) mm

Diameter (250-910) mm

Diameter (910-1500) mm

Above diameter 1500 mm

Global Axial Fans Market – by Application

Radiator

Cooling and refrigeration

Ventilation

Others

Global Axial Fans Market – by Type

AC

DC

EC

Global Axial Fans Market – End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Axial Fans Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



