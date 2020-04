The OTA testing helps in ensuring proper performance of a device for which they are intended to be. OTA test has its significance as it helps in determining the performance of a wireless device in the real world. For instance, a tablet with improperly placed antennas might undergo through low LTE downlink and uplink speeds, primarily when the device is held incorrectly. The OTA tests are conducted to verify certain products as per the set standards. The M2M and IoT device manufacturers uses OTA certified products for their wireless devices. OTA Testing is an approach which is used to foresee the consistency and performance of a wireless device in the consumer market. In this testing, the wireless device is placed in a free space environment and within a test chamber. Inside the test chamber, real-life situations are simulated to know about performance capability and how the device answers in unique device scenarios. tas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC among others.

The OTA testing market by application is segmented into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management system, traffic control system, and others. The home automation application holds a significant share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. The scope of home automation is gaining momentum in recent years attributed to higher simplicity and affordability through tablet and smartphone connectivity. Also, the players in the value chain of the home automation market are targeting such smart gadgets for assimilating their smart appliances. By technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G. LTE technology OTA testing holds the largest market share in the market, and 5G is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report segments the global OTA testing market as follows:

Global OTA Testing Market – By Technology

CDMA

GSM

UMTS

LTE

5G

Global OTA Testing Market – By Type

Hardware

Services

Global OTA Testing Market – By Frequency Range

1 GHz

20 – 30 GHz

40-60 GHz

70 GHz and above

Global OTA Testing Market – By Application

Home Automation

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Traffic Control System

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By End User

Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



